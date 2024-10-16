Former model says he ‘was spiked’ at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' party, and ‘the next thing I knew…’

Former model Jo Eskridge has claimed she was “spiked” at a New Year's Eve party in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' VIP section at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. “I was spiked at P Diddy's party, and the next thing I knew, I was waking up on his yacht,” she said. Jo Eskridge claims she was spiked at a 2008 New Year's Eve party hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, leading to a violent encounter with security.(REUTERS)

Eskridge claims that she was drugged while attending the event in 2008, which included several high-profile attendees, such as Jamie Foxx and Tyrese Gibson. “At the time I was a model living in New York City and a promoter friend of mine was hosting a party at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. I didn't even know P Diddy was going to be there - I had no idea,” she said.

“I remember my sister meeting P Diddy, Beyonce and Jay Z. After that night I stopped drinking for 10 years, I was embarrassed and I blamed myself. I thought I had too much to drink and I was too drunk - I victim blamed myself.”

Eskridge recalls terrifying experience at Diddy's VIP party

Eskridge shared that she and her sister, who accompanied her to the party, were invited into the VIP section, where champagne and shots were being passed around. She recalled initially enjoying the night until she began to feel strange after consuming her drink. “I started feeling weird – that something was off,” she said.

“Shots were being passed around the room. My sister could see me from across the room and said after I took that shot, everything went downhill.”

Eskridge's situation escalated when, in a state of confusion, she got into a physical altercation with security personnel. “I started fighting, it felt like I was fighting for my life,” she explained, adding that she was struck on the head with a flashlight, leaving her unconscious and bleeding. “I had three people on top of me, at some point, they hit me on the head with a flashlight and I went unconscious and was bleeding from the head. It is not in my nature to fight, I am not a violent drunk - I think I was spiked because I turned into the Tasmanian devil. That is not me.”

“Over the years, I heard all these allegations about P Diddy and how he is known for passing bottles of champagne and drugging people,” she said. Eskridge also extended her sympathies to other victims, stating, “My heart goes out to the victims that have been sexually assaulted... and to the ones who have lost their lives.”

The music mogul is currently facing multiple legal battles, including charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.