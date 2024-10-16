Diddy’s minor accuser shares ‘chilling’ photo with rapper from night of assault at White Party

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his infamous White Parties, which reportedly turned into alleged “freak offs” as the clock ticked past evening and guests left, are facing increased scrutiny as more individuals come forward with evidence in their lawsuits against him. A man identifying as John Doe has shared a photograph from one such event, where he claims to have been assaulted by the music mogul in 1998. The image, featuring the then-16-year-old and Combs, was included in a court filing submitted on October 14, alongside six new lawsuits against the rapper. From the 1990s to the 2000s, multiple celebrities were photographed attending Diddy's white parties. (X/@historyinmemes)

Diddy’s underage accuser shares photo with rapper

On October 16, a PageSix report detailed the then-16-year-old unidentified male who posed with the then-28-year-old music mogul at one of his White Parties, known for attracting top-tier Hollywood stars. The two can be seen standing close together, with Diddy's arm wrapped around the accuser’s shoulder in the Hamptons.

In the lawsuit, Doe alleges that Combs, sexually assaulted her at the event, touching his genitals without consent. “As a result of Combs’ sexual assault on John Doe while he was a minor, John Doe experienced damages including pain and suffering, mental anguish, physical impairment, and emotional torment,” the suit read, according to the outlet.

Diddy accused of assaulting minor at White Party

“There existed something sinister — a dark underbelly of crime, trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, bribery, and exploitation. Combs is a danger to society, women, and children,” read the court filing from the accuser, who was living in New York at the time. The male accuser described being invited to one of the parties with celebrities in attendance. As a former aspiring musician, he thought it was a great opportunity for a breakthrough in the industry and was shocked to meet Combs face-to-face. Excited, he blended into the party atmosphere.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs showed interest in Doe and offered him career advice. During their conversation, Combs made a sexual advance towards Doe, demanding that he expose himself. “Doe, feeling intimidated and pressured, complied with Combs' request.”

“Because of Combs’ power and notoriety, Plaintiff was afraid to report what had happened. John Doe became yet another sexual assault victim of Combs through the same pattern and abuse of influence Combs exercised over others previously,” the filing read.

Combs hit with 6 new lawsuits

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer attorney representing multiple individuals against Sean "Diddy" Combs, claims to have over 120 lawsuits pending against the music mogul. In response to these allegations, Combs' legal team argued that the numerous lawsuits against their client are primarily due to his “ Combs’ celebrity status, wealth, and the publicity surrounding previous legal matters.” They contend that the high-profile nature of these cases has led to a flood of false and “unsubstantiated” allegations against Combs while demanding the names of the accusers.