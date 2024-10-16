Breakdown of all charges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing: Rape, sodomy, trafficking, grooming and more

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a name destined for history due to his rise and fall from grace. A federal indictment alleges that Combs led a criminal enterprise involved in sex trafficking, forced labor, and other illicit activities. Multiple women have accused him of sexual abuse, physical violence, and coercion, with severe allegations emerging about threats and minor assaults, including claims that he forced some women into prostitution. With a trial scheduled for May 5, 2025, Combs now confronts serious allegations that threaten to unravel his legacy in the music industry. Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. (REUTERS)

Cassie Ventura accused Combs of sexual assault- November 2023

In November 2023, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs found himself in legal turmoil when his former long-time partner, Cassie Ventura, accused him of rape. However, just a day later, Cassie withdrew her allegations, and it was reported that the $30 million lawsuit was settled outside of court.

Joie Dickerson accused Combs of Rape and Sexual Assault

Following Cassie's allegations, another woman came forward. Joie Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991 when she was a college student. She claimed that he also secretly recorded the incident.

Combs hit with claims of drugging and gang rape- December 2023

The third bombshell accusation came on December 6 when the music mogul was accused with allegations of drugging and gang raping a woman back in 2003 when she was a minor.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones bombshell lawsuit: February 2024

The case against Sean 'Diddy' Combs intensified when a former associate filed a lawsuit alleging a range of charges, including being subjected to unwanted advances from his associates and being coerced into encounters with sex workers he hired. The lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claims Combs regularly hosted “sex-trafficking parties” involving underage girls and illegal drugs. Combs’ legal representatives denied the accusations.

Jones's lawsuit names several defendants, including Combs's son Justin, chief of staff Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, according to Forbes.

Diddy’s house raided- March 2024

Combs's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations under suspicion of sex trafficking, domestic violence, and racketeering.

Cassie’s videotape: May 2024

In May, CNN released camera footage showing Combs brutally assaulting, dragging, and beating Cassie Ventura. Combs's attorney believes that federal agents leaked the video to the news outlet with ulterior motives. The same month, former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit in Manhattan against the rapper for drugging and assaulting her, followed by another accuser, April Lampros.

First plea deal- May 2024

Combs's alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, accepted a plea deal related to charges of cocaine and marijuana possession. According to PEOPLE, “Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety.”

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, the eighth accuser, filed a lawsuit claiming that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted him at a 1997 Detroit party.

Diddy arrested: September 16

After failing to virtually show up for a hearing, on September 16, the Bad Boy Records producer was arrested in Manhattan after being indicted by a grand jury. (Charges included racketeering, sex trafficking, and more.)

Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard filed a federal lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sexual battery, harassment, and unlawful imprisonment. Richard claimed he groped her and retaliated when she rejected his advances, alleging she witnessed him abusing Cassie on multiple occasions.

Another accuser, Thalia Graves, also filed a federal lawsuit against Combs, alleging that he and his bodyguard, Joseph “Big Joe” Sherman, raped her in 2001, a claim both denied.

Later, lawyers for Sean Combs requested the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse Judge Andrew Carter's decision to keep him locked up citing concerns about alleged witness tampering. On September 27, a woman, referred to as Jane Doe in a lawsuit, accused Combs of drugging and raping her multiple times, claiming she became pregnant from one of the incidents and is seeking unspecified damages.

Buzbee bombshell

Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing 120 individuals planning to file civil lawsuits against Sean "Diddy" Combs. On October 14, Buzbee filed a suit for an unnamed woman who alleges Combs invited her and a friend to a hotel room in 2004, where he threatened them of murder and then assaulted her after making them have drugs.

Recent lawsuits against Diddy

Georgia Man's Claim: A Georgia man claims he was drugged at a 2021 party hosted by Combs, resulting in him feeling paralyzed and later being sexually assaulted by at least three men, including Combs.

An Ohio man and ex-member of the fashion industry, alleges that in 2008, he was assaulted by Combs and two bodyguards at Macy’s in Manhattan, where he was reportedly threatened and forced into performing oral sex.

A lawsuit alleges that a North Carolina man was fondled by Combs at a "white party" in the Hamptons in 1998 when he was just 16, an incident that has caused him ongoing humiliation and shame.

A New Jersey man claims he was drugged at a 2006 party hosted by Combs and then forcibly assaulted after being pushed into a van.

By October 15, six new lawsuits have been filed against Combs in New York federal court, accusing him of various sexual abuses against unnamed plaintiffs.

Reports indicate that around 100 additional lawsuits are expected against Combs.

One lawsuit claims that Combs groomed his accuser to be passed to his friends, exploiting his celebrity status for personal gain.