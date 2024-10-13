Justin Bieber has ‘alienated’ people around him amid ex-mentor Sean Diddy's arrest: ‘His family members are…’

While Justin Bieber has strongly rejected any connection with the allegations against Sean Diddy Combs, the American rapper is reportedly facing difficulties when it comes to trusting other people and is maintaining distance from those whom he has known for decades. Justin Bieber was linked with Sean Diddy's arrest after troubling footage of the disgraced music mogul with the teenage celebrity surfaced in media.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Recent public appearances of Bieber, 30, who welcomed his first child with wife Hailey in August, have left his fans and supporters worried.

The Stay singer was linked with Diddy's arrest after troubling footage of the disgraced music mogul with the teenage celebrity surfaced in media.

In one particular video, Diddy addresses the camera while standing next to 15-year-old Bieber, saying, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream … for the next 48 hours he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.”

In another video, Combs is seen patting Bieber down before they board a private jet, seemingly to check for a wire.

A third clip shows Diddy telling young Bieber: “You ain't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to.”

Industry insider opens up about Bieber's situation

The ghosts of his past, according to insiders, are haunting the singer who has been upfront about his substance use, anxiety, and depression. He even admitted to taking Xanax to cope with the “shame” of his promiscuity.

“Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s–t? Yeah,” one industry insider, who worked in Bieber's crew for years, told Page Six. Recalling the time when Bieber was a teenager, the source went on to say: “He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did.”

According to a music insider, the Never Say Never singer has “alienated” people around him as he “doesn't trust them” because he has done “some really crazy s-t.”

The insider further stated that Bieber's family members are “concerned”. Citing Justin's close proximity to his family and the genuine concern his manager Scooter Braun had for him, the source added that it's hard to say if “Diddy would have taken advantage of him at the time.”

“But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase.”