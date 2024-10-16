Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Rapper revenge gang-raped California woman over Tupac's murder, new lawsuit reveals

Diddy Do It? This contentious question keeps popping up in the headlines daily as disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs awaits his 2025 trial. Although he has pled not guilty to federal criminal charges since his September arrest in Manhattan, the rapper has been hit with a multitude of lawsuits in addition to his pre-standing indictment. Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Music mogul Sean Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, a judge said in a court hearing October 10, 2024. (AFP)

Amid the unstoppable list of accusations and lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder, another woman has accused the embattled celebrity of sexually assaulting her with a TV remote in 2018.

New lawsuit accuses Diddy of gang-raping a woman who held him responsible for Tupac's murder

According to Ashley Parham's $50 million lawsuit filed in Northern California federal court on Tuesday per USA Today's report, the California resident has accused Combs of sexual assault and battery, abuse, false imprisonment and kidnapping. She reportedly crossed paths with the Bad Boy For Life rapper in February 2018 when a man she'd met at a bar initiated a FaceTime call with the American music executive.

Her lawsuit also alleged that the said man “set her up” to be gang-raped by Combs the next month as she had accused Diddy of playing a role in rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 unsolved killing. Her formal complaint noted that the alleged March 23, 2018, incident happened at the Orinda apartment of the man she met at the bar.

Combs purportedly threatened the woman with a knife and raped her along with several unknown accomplices after she openly dissed over their previously arranged virtual interaction.

After Parham showed up at the house of the man she met at the bar, Diddy ambushed her and said, “she thought she would never see him in prison.” The official docs stated that Diddy told her he would give her a “Glasglow smile” while holding up a knife to her face's side.

TMZ's exclusive report goes into describes the extremely triggering details of the alleged assault.

Parham's docs claim that after gaining composure, she grabbed a knife and an oversized shirt while attempting to escape the scene. However, Diddy confronted her before she reached the exit. He appeared surprised that she had the strength to walk out, considering he had given her “enough drugs to take out a horse.”

Diddy allegedly asked her to keep the details of the assault under wraps

The Californian woman maintained that Combs even offered her money to say that everything that happened between them had been consensual. One of his associates further threatened her to bow down to his demands, showing her a live-streaming video from outside her sister's home. At one point, Janice Combs, Diddy's mother, also attempted to convince Parham not to speak out about the assault without paying attention to her claims, the suit states.

During their meet-up, Diddy allegedly confessed to Parham about having eluded punishment for bigger crimes as he name-dropped Tupac, which ultimately seemed to have perturbed another man. Ensuing chaos supposedly gave Parham enough room to make a run for it, but not before she used the blade against Diddy and grazed his abdomen.

Her lawsuit also accused Kristina Khorram, whom Combs previously referred to as “my right hand" at Combs Enterprises, of assisting his predatory actions and covering up his crime thereafter.

Ashley Parham's on-record complaints at the time did not name Diddy

Parham allegedly informed an officer with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office, who responded to a neighbour's call. She eventually went to a hospital for aid, where the Walnut Creek Police officers recorded her statement. However, Parham did not give away Diddy's name at the time "because she believed she would be ignored ... and/or would be further harmed by Defendant Diddy if he discovered she named him to police."

Similarly, she filed a report to the Orinda Police Department, “but again was too afraid to name Defendant Diddy as one of her assailants.”