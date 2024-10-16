Sydney Sweeney instrumental in catching LA burglar during Christy Martin biopic shoot elsewhere

Sydney Sweeney has most likely entered a new state of ‘Euphoria' after instrumentally helping to apprehend a neighbourhood burglar. Her next-door neighbours must be feeling extra lucky thanks to the Hollywood starlet as she stepped up her ante while neighbourhood watch despite not being at her Los Angeles home. Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of "Eden" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Anyone But You actress is believed to have been in North Carolina filming the Christy Martin biopic when the suspect sneaked into her property. According to TMZ, the 27-year-old American star was alerted about the trespasser's entry around 3:30 am on Monday, October 14. However, the alleged burglar ultimately jumped ship, only sticking around in her yard for a while, to her neighbour’s house.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after searching the place and getting his hands on some items. Thanks to Sweeney’s in-home technology system, the actress was quick to think on her feet and call the authorities to attention about the break-in. Consequently, the police arrived in time and nabbed the purported culprit, who has now been charged with a felony burglary.

Los Angeles: The heart of high-profile burglaries this year

The Euphoria breakout star averted a situation that could’ve added her list to the slew of high-profile celebrity home burglary cases in Los Angeles this year. Earlier in 2024, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Marlon Wayans, and Love Island alum Davide Sanclimenti, among others, became victims of the series of house invasions. Just days ago, it was reported that singer Jessie J’s Los Angeles-area home had been broken into. The Price Tag songstress incurred a loss of more than $20K worth of jewellery.

Sweeney, on the other hand, owns multiple Los Angeles estates. In November 2021, she purchased her first LA home in the Westwood area for $3 million. Additionally, she also has the keys to lavish property in the Bel Air neighbourhood which she bought in 2023 for $6.2 million.

More on the Sydney Sweeney agenda

In other news, the Hollywood woman crush underwent a complete makeover for her titular role in David Michod’s upcoming biopic about one of the greatest female boxers in American history, Christy Martin. The beloved actress has ditched her signature blonde locks for a shoulder-length dark wig.

In addition to her present professional involvement in the Hollywood biopic, Sweeney is also billed to star alongside Amanda Seyfried in Lionsgate’s adaptation of The Housemaid.