Legendary guitarist shot multiple times in Las Vegas: Ozzy Osbourne's reaction, health update follow

Jake E Lee, former legendary guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s, had a brush with death early Tuesday morning, October 15, in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he became the victim of a near-fatal instance of gun violence. The heavy metal musician was reportedly shot multiple times while taking his dog out for a walk. This photo provided by Joe Gorelick for Joe Gorelick Design, LTD, shows guitarist Jake E. Lee.(AP)

Las Vegas Metro Police’s preliminary investigation details revealed that the incident happened around 2:40 am and is believed to be a “completely random” street shooting. Thus, Lee wasn’t a direct target of the shooting.

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist's rep issues health update after shooting incident

The 67-year-old veteran rock guitarist is currently recovering in a Las Vegas hospital’s ICU. In a statement to esteemed US media outlets, Fox News Digital and CNN, Lee’s representative said, “As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting.”

The statement added, “Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.”

“Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours,” the official note continued. “As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.”

Authorities and Ozzy Osbourne also respond

A Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson also responded to the shooting, “On October 15, 2024, at approximately 2:42 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street,” per Fox News Digital. “Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

TMZ eventually issued an update on the situation, quoting Ozzy Osbourne’s reaction to the incident. The English musician condemned the “senseless act of gun violence.”

“It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be ok.”

Jake E Lee took on the responsibilities as Osbourne’s lead guitarist in 1982 after Randy Rhoads’ death. He’s featured on classic albums like “Bark at the Moon” (1983) and “The Ultimate Sin” (1986). Beyond his career ties to Osbourne’s music, he founded the heavy metal group Badlands with ex-Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer. He also formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.