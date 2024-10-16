Trump Org sued: New Jersey man files lawsuit against ex-prez's Miami hotel for alleged Poll injury

A New Jersey man is suing former President Donald Trump's hotel in Miami, according to a new lawsuit per TMZ's report. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley. Ariz.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Harking back to an alleged February 2023 incident, Salvatore Musumeci Jr claims he was injured in a swimming pool incident at Trump National Doral Miami. Citing negligence, the New Jersey man's lawsuit against the Trump Organization and Trump International Hotel Group says that his injury was attributed to a mismarked pool, leading him to believe it was deeper than it actually was.

New Jersey man files lawsuit against Trump Hotel

The plaintiff claims that he jumped feet-first into a swimming pool that was reportedly marked as being 6 feet 3 inches deep. However, he ultimately sustained “serious and permanent personal injuries,” as noted by the outlet, due to the pool being just 3 feet 6 inches deep.

Musumeci Jr's formal complaint states that the Doral Hotel pool incident became the cause of his suffering while he was out on business. Holding Trump's business banners accountable, the man is said to be suing them for unspecified damages. He also asserts that his painful injuries pushed him to rely on medical treatment, resulting in expensive medical expenses.

More news related to Trump Hotels

A week ago, the Chicago division of the family business came into headlines as a 21-year-old Ohio man was hit with felony charges after guns were discovered inside a room at the Trump International Hotel & Tower, Chicago. Brand Peck, an Oakwood native, is now facing two charges for unlawful use of a weapon and an additional misdemeanour charge, the Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney told ABC7. Following a judge’s ruling, the Ohio man will be held in custody until trial.

That same week, The New York Times also reported that the Trump Family business hopes to resume business talks about opening a luxury hotel on a former site of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, just a walk from the Israeli Supreme Court and prime minister’s office. The talks were eventually suspended in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack. A representative confirmed in a statement that the firm “referred to the cancellation of negotiations as an ethical issue that had to do with Donald J. Trump as he was getting closer to being considered the Republican nominee,” and that “the Trump Organization didn’t want politics” to play a role in their private business affairs.”