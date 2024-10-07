Sean Diddy Combs' mom denounces ‘public lynching’ of son, blasts ‘narrative created out of lies’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ mother has defended the music mogul, who is now facing trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and several other allegations of sexual assault. Janice Combs’ statement was shared by Figgers Law on Instagram, with the caption saying in part, “Ms. Combs, through her undersigned counsel and on the behalf of the Comb’s family, releases the following statement regarding the her son, Sean Combs.” Sean Diddy Combs' mom denounces ‘public lynching’ of son (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

‘My son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side’

In the statement, Janice said, “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

Janice also seemingly referred to the 2016 Cassie Ventura assault video in the statement. “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have,” she said. “My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

Janice revealed why she thinks her son settled with Ventura out of court in November last year. “Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed,” she said.

She added, “This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt.”

Ventura filed the lawsuit against Diddy in November 2024, accusing him of repeated physical abuse and rape.

Janice, meanwhile, defended Diddy regarding the various allegations he is facing, including sexual assault allegations. “Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him,” she said.

Janice added, “Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated had their freedom taken from them not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of, but because they didn’t fit the image of what this society considers to be a ‘good person.’ History has showed us how individuals can be wrongfully convicted due to their past actions or mistakes.”

Janice went on to claim that the allegations against Diddy are “motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice.” “Watching the world make jokes and laugh at my son’s life crumbling before our eyes is something I can never forget,” she said.

Janice added, “It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side.”

Diddy’s legal team confirmed the authenticity of the statement to Page Six, the outlet reported.