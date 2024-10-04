Music industry losing sleep over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawsuits as A-listers fear being named: Source

The new wave of sexual assault allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs has stirred the music industry. On Tuesday, attorney Tony Buzbee warned that the “long list” of perpetrators will be revealed someday. Following the statement made by the Texas-based lawyer who is representing the 120 alleged victims of the 54-year-old rapper, artists are unable to “sleep well.” Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sexual assault lawsuits have stirred the music industry(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Music industry losing sleep over ‘shocking’ list of Diddy's accomplices

In the wake of the mounting sexual assault lawsuits against the Finna Get Loose rapper, American lawyer Bryan Freedman told Page Six, “Many people at the highest level, including artists, executives, managers and others are not sleeping well right now.”

“Those who have knowingly allowed and/or encouraged the behavior while remaining silent should be concerned,” warned the co-founder of the Los Angeles–based law firm Freedman Taitelman + Cooley LLP.

Freedman explained that he represents “a number of people who have been concerned about being wrongfully mentioned or rumored to be a part of this just by an association unrelated to any wrongdoing.” “They don’t want to part of some rumor mill because they have some tangential connection to Combs,” he added.

This comes just days after Combs was accused of sexually abusing 25 minors, including a nine-year-old. Another legal expert told the outlet that there is a strong possibility of other famous figures being named in the list. “He had a very significant and successful career and had a number of top artists at his company,” the insider said of Combs.

“Do I believe there is even a remote possibility that any label exec ever was at his home when any of these or hotels alleged activities? Maybe, but I’ve not seen evidence to support it,” the source went on, adding, “I’m sure there were people aware of what was going on, but Combs will have limited it to a relatively close circle that he trusted and with whom he was close.”