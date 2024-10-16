Diddy shares heartfelt birthday post for daughter Love Sean as he awaits trial, netizens say, 'baby won't save you sir'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returned to social media on Tuesday after a long hiatus following his arrest in the sex trafficking case. His post left many shocked and in disbelief as the rapper is currently lodged in Manhattan jail after being denied bail twice. Diddy shares birthday post for daughter Love Sean, while facing serious charges and awaiting trial. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The mogul's very first public post was dedicated to her youngest daughter, Love Sean, wishing her a very happy birthday. The seven-year-old’s dad is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial scheduled for May of next year.

Diddy’s tribute post to her daughter

The disgraced mogul shared a carousel post on Instagram filled with heartwarming pictures of the father-daughter duo. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you.” The same pictures were reposted on Love’s account which is handled by her mom, Dana Tran, along with a picture of her birthday cake. She captioned the post, “2 Years of Life and Love.”

She continued the caption with everything the birthday girl has accomplished in the past year, “I can sing my ABCs & Count to 50. I ask 'What chu doing' to everyone I know. I like to dance, cook, and sing. I look for bugs and animals when I play outside. I get happy when I eat yummy food. I LOVE my Family! I am Kind, I am Brave, I am Smart, I AM LOVE.”

On Thursday, October 10, Diddy’s children visited New York City to support their father during his hearing in Federal Court. A source close to the family revealed to People, “The kids were very happy to support their father. The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all there.”

Netizens react to Diddy’s first post since arrest

Diddy disabled the comment section on the birthday post while the comments were restricted on Love's account. However, this did not stop the netizens to talk react to the Bad Boy Records owner's first post since his arrest. Sharing the pictures on X, a user wrote, "Yeah buddy know what df he doing…tryna get himself outta the hot seat and distract muhf**kas…nah we still on yo a** my boy!' A second user wrote, “Did he share his baby to get the smoke off of him?” A third user wrote, “Let's hope no one does his baby like he did Cassie.”

Another user wrote, “She’s cute. May God bless her but there ain’t no aww ohhh here regarding this man,” while a user wrote, “The baby won't save you sir.”