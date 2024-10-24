George Clooney and Brad Pitt going ‘nuts’ over their women: ‘They regret making…’

Hollywood's bachelor days might be over for George Clooney and Brad Pitt! A new report suggests that the duo might be rethinking the day they introduced their leading ladies to each other. According to Insider, independent and accomplished women, both multilingual and highly educated, are more than capable of keeping up with their famous partners, often even outsmarting them. Earlier the four of them bonded during the Venice film festival where Pitt and Ines were also spotted taking a waterboat ride with the Clooneys. Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines cruise Venice canals in motorboat with George and Amal Clooney for double date(AFP)

George and Pitt ‘regret’ introducing their women

According to RadarOnline.com, Amal Clooney and Inés de Ramon have teamed up and taken charge, leaving the Hollywood heartthrobs on the sidelines. An insider who spoke to the outlet said, "From the first moment Inés and Amal met, they got along well." The source continued, "They are both truly knowledgeable when it comes to current affairs, sports, and politics."

For the unversed, Amal is a British international human rights lawyer best known for representing clients before international courts. She is an Oxford alumnus. On the other hand, Inés, who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, graduated from the University of Geneva before and then pursued her career in business and today is a successful businesswoman and jewelry designer. "It's often difficult for Amal to meet someone she can relate to, and she immediately found Inés easy to like,” the insider added.

Amal and Ines have become ‘best friends’

Both Amal and Inés, who frequently speak French, often switch to that language during conversations, which reportedly drives “Pitt and George nuts." An insider told Radar, "Ever since the guys introduced them, they've become best friends, regularly calling, texting, and planning their next get-together."

Pitt, currently embroiled in a bitter legal dispute with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, has reportedly received an offer from Clooney to relocate to Europe permanently. This comes in the wake of Pitt’s children, including his biological daughters Shiloh and Vivienne, choosing to drop his last name in favor of Jolie's. The heartbroken Pitt has been contemplating expanding his family with his girlfriend Inés.

New reports indicate that the Clooneys have invited Brad and Inés to join them for Thanksgiving, as Amal is excited to introduce her new friend to their seven-year-old twins. An insider mentioned, "After spending time with Alex and Ella, who are fantastic kids, Brad and Inés may be considering starting a family of their own!"