‘Diddy’s fault': Jennifer Lopez’s ex Ojani Noa reveals heartbreaking reason behind their short-lived marriage

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa, in his recent appearance on “Despierta America”, partially blamed Sean “Diddy” Combs for the couple's split. Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa were married for less than a year from February 1997 to January 1998

Opening up about the downfall of his marriage with Lopez, which stretched from 1997 to 1998, Noa said, “Part of that divorce was Diddy's fault.”

“When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album ‘On The 6,'” the Eye See Me actor stated in Spanish. “That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started.”

According to him, he was in Los Angeles for his restaurant's opening, while Lopez was working on the album in Miami and New York.

Ojani Noa blasts Lopez for levelling ‘false’ allegations against him

In other parts of the interview, Noa claimed that the end of the couple's ill-fated marriage hampered his career and damaged multiple job opportunities.

He further accused Lopez of levelling false allegations against him, asking her that what did he do and why she has taken him to court. “You have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?”

“Why, if I have not done anything to you? Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened,” he stated.

A look at Lopez and Combs relationship

Lopez and Combs dated from 1999 to 2001. Several images from the couple's relationship have surfaced in wake of Combs' legal troubles.

Several women, including Combs' including his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura sued the Bad Boy Records producer for sexual assault.

The disgraced rapper was held on September 16 on charges of three counts -- transportation for prostitution, sex trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy deception, or coercion.

Diddy, who has been denied bail, pleaded not guilty to the allegations and is still in jail awaiting trial.

Lopez has not responded to her ex's charges. She is currently dealing with divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck.