Ben Affleck's post-separation makeover is reportedly frustrating Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's post-separation makeover reportedly drove his ex, Jennifer Lopez, crazy and up the wall. According to insiders J.Lo feels frustrated and betrayed because she “tried to revamp his image, and he totally refused.” Affleck's transformation into a more polished version of himself after their split leaves Lopez feeling undervalued and hurt. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

“Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best,” an insider told RadarOnline. “J.Lo is seeing red because these are all the things that she wanted him to do when they were together.”

During their relationship, “She tried to revamp his image, and he totally refused,” the source spilled. “J.Lo is seeing red because these are all the things that she wanted him to do when they were together.”

ALSO READ| Jennifer Garner is ‘planning’ a Paris wedding after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split

Affleck was a “hot mess,” but now that he’s single again, he seems more committed to self-care. “He's now dying his hair and his beard a dark brown, getting manicures and pedicures and getting waxed from head to toe. People are also whispering he's getting hair plugs and seeing a dermatologist for skin treatments to turn back the clock.”

“As you can imagine, J.Lo is seeing red because these are all the things that she wanted him to do when they were together,” the insider reiterated.

Affleck is now making changes that Lopez had hoped for

Lopez had also tried to get Affleck to adopt a healthier lifestyle, asking him to cut down on junk food, particularly his love for Dunkin'. Now, it seems Affleck has taken her advice, as he's reportedly cutting back on unhealthy eating habits.

The Batman star overhauled his wardrobe, and “It feels like a total slap in the face because it's sending this message that she wasn’t worth making these changes for,” the source told RadarOnline. “But now that he’s single and looking to impress new women, he’s willing to step it up and stop being such a slob.”

ALSO READ| Ben Affleck brushes off divorce rumours with a bangin' new look

Since filing for divorce from Affleck on August 20, “everyone is telling her he’s just a middle-aged fool who didn’t deserve her, but she’s seething and feeling pretty let down,” the insider added.