Jennifer Garner is ‘planning’ a Paris wedding after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split

Jennifer Garner is reportedly planning a grand wedding in Paris with her longtime beau, John Miller, according to a recent report by InTouch. The actress, who shares three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, is said to be on a wedding gown hunt and has been traveling all around for the search. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years

This comes shortly after Ben and Jennifer Lopez called it quits after two years of marriage and filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their wedding. While rumours circulated about the ex-couple possibly rekindling their relationship, Garner is making it clear that she is “moving on” with her life.

Jennifer Garner ‘plans’ wedding with John Miller

Garner and Miller have had an on-and-off relationship since 2018, but recent reports indicate that they've found stability in their lives over the past few months, leading them to prepare for marriage. The 13 Going on 30 actress was recently in Paris for a DIOR show, where, according to an insider from In Touch, she was "seriously scouting for her dream wedding dress and exploring various wedding venues" during her visit.

Jen and John have taken a lot more trips to Europe than people realize,” the source said. “Paris is one of their favorite escapes and they’ve decided getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do.”

Reportedly Garner is trading in her surprise Turks and Caicos elopement for a grand Parisian wedding. It's a far cry from her 2005 nuptials with Ben Affleck, which were attended only by a few close friends. This time around, the 52-year-old actress is prepping up for a lavish celebration and her fiancé, John Miller, is all for it.

A source close to the couple revealed that Miller is more than ready to give Garner the fairytale wedding she’s always wanted, especially after her previous low-key affair. With his deep pockets, he’s ready to pull out all the stops and make her dream a reality. “He loves the idea of giving her something that Ben never did, so he’s totally encouraging her to go all out. He’s got plenty of money and wants to totally spoil her.”

About Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s relationship

The couple, who have been dating since 2018, have navigated several ups and downs in their relationship. They briefly called it off in 2020 but got back together within a few months. Although they haven't officially announced their engagement, the actress has been spotted flaunting a diamond ring multiple times. In August of this year, their relationship faced another rough patch as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to go their separate ways. Affleck moved into a rental in Brentwood, close to Garner and their kids' home.

During this time, Garner was seen visiting Affleck frequently, with sources suggesting she was trying to bring the couple back on track. However, it seemed that her efforts were unsuccessful, as shortly after, Lopez filed for divorce. A source told Life & Style that the divorce had taken a toll on Garner and John Miller's relationship because Affleck began seeking advice and support from his ex-wife.

But, now the insider believes, “Jennifer is finally putting the focus back on herself and everyone is happy to see it,” the insider dishes. “She’ll never be a diva, but she deserves to be the center of attention after putting Ben [Affleck] first for so long and this shopping trip in Paris was the perfect reward.”