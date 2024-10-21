Cheryl Hines breaks silence on husband RFK Jr. sexting scandal: ‘If I had boring…'

Weeks after RFK Jr.'s sexting scandal with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi made headlines, his wife, Cheryl Hines, is opening up about how the controversy has impacted their marriage. Hines reflected on the strength of their relationship and how they’ve managed to stay grounded despite the ongoing drama. This is a combination of RFK Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines (Credit: Getty Images) and NY Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi (Credit: AP).

While rumors of a breakup swirled after she was spotted without her wedding ring, Hines revealed she is writing a book about the "rumors" she and her husband have faced amid the alleged scandal.

Cheryl Hines speaks up after Kennedy romance

“There’s, like, a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you,” At the Groundlings 50th Anniversary event in Los Angeles, Hines opened up to Us Weekly about their enduring relationship, reflecting on how they’ve weathered public storms together. “Or you look,” she continued. “you look and you check in and it’s like, ‘OK. It’s going to be OK. We’re going to move through this moment.’ And, you know, a lot of times it’s funny and you can lean over and say, ‘This is crazy balls,’ and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing.”

Also read: Mark Cuban mocks Trump with Bill Maher, warns his second term will be ‘new season of The Sopranos’

The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum shared how she met Robert F. Kennedy Jr., noting that at the time, he had no intention of entering the political arena but eventually followed in his family's political footsteps. The couple, married for nearly a decade, acknowledge that politics often stirs strong emotions, especially in Hollywood. However, Hines remains unfazed by differing opinions, stating that she's open to conversations on the topic but doesn't let it define anyone. "Some people do, but it's something I can't control, so I just let it wash over me," she explained.

Cheryl Hines opens up her book and the affair mention

Lots of emotions with rumors! But, it will all be in my book,” Hines added. “I’m writing a book. I’ve been taking notes — serious notes!” Instead of getting all consumed by the drama, the actress shared that she's been enjoying time with her family, whom she describes as fun and lively. “They’re fun. I mean, if I had a boring family it would be tough,” she said. “And I think just trying to embrace the unknown and instead of fighting against it, sort of trying to embrace it and just say yes to whatever comes your way,” she told US Weekly.

Also read: Elon Musk's daily $1 million payouts at Donald Trump rally draw legal scrutiny

The Kennedy family was hit by scandal days after the former presidential hopeful suspended his campaign and jumped on Team Trump for the remainder of the season. Rumours surfaced that he had been involved in a digital relationship with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who is much younger and had reported on him earlier this year. While the Kennedy camp continuously denied the allegations, Nuzzi reportedly confessed to her editor about their brief romance, leading to her being placed on leave.

Cheryl Hines ‘won’t interfere with’ Husband’s career

So far, the actress has seemingly put all separation rumors to rest. Meanwhile, Olivia Nuzzi has initiated a legal battle against her ex, Ryan Lizza, accusing him of privacy violations and leaking the news. Cheryl Hines, on the other hand, remains positive about handling the situation, making it clear that she doesn't let her husband's career affect their relationship. While the Waitress star spoke about her husband, she did not directly address the reports during the conversation.