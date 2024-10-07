RFK Jr. ‘begging wife’ Cheryl Hines not to divorce him amid sexting scandal: ‘But how many times…?’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly pleading with his wife, Cheryl Hines, not to file for divorce following allegations of an affair with much younger journalist Olivia Nuzzi. Sources close to Hines indicate that she is feeling both “embarrassed” and “angry,” with friends rallying to support her amid the controversy. Earlier, Hines was seen stepping out without her wedding ring, while the former presidential candidate continued to flaunt his. As the couple reportedly struggles to communicate, the actress is weighing her options, including potential legal action. This is a combination of RFK Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines (Credit: Getty Images)

Chery Hines ‘talking about divorce filing’

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, according to a PEOPLE source, has been discussing the possibility of filing for divorce, but Kennedy is reportedly begging her not to take that step. “But how many times can you forgive a partner who's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man," the source tells the outlet.

Reports of Hines considering divorce filing surfaced after she and Kennedy were seen together for the first time since his alleged digital affair with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi earlier in September. This revelation comes on the heels of Nuzzi's temporary suspension, which followed her admission of having a personal relationship with the subject of her reporting to the editor of New York Magazine.

RFK Jr. and Chery Hines’s navigating ‘tense relationship’

According to an insider, despite spending time together in Los Angeles this week, Hines and Kennedy’s situation seemed “pretty tense.” Another source informed PEOPLE, “She’s embarrassed because he got caught.”

Just days earlier, three additional women claimed to have had a relationship with the former independent candidate. These three women, linked to an anti-vaccine group during his recent presidential campaign, revealed their stories to Mediaite. The outlet reviewed text messages from one woman detailing her purported relationship with Kennedy this year.

“Mr. Kennedy has had no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage,” a Kennedy spokesperson said denying all the accusations.

PageSix reports that Hines’s contemplation of divorce is partly influenced by Kennedy's alliance with Team Trump. As a longtime Democrat, Hines views RFK Jr.'s connection with the Republican party as troubling. “The guy is a serial philanderer, and she knew that coming in,” a source told the outlet. “She knew she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers,” an insider added, “But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World!”

RFK Jr. sexting scandal

While the Kennedy camp has never accepted any involvement in the affair, Nuzzi, who was previously engaged to one of her colleagues and had plans to marry soon, saw her engagement called off after being confronted by New York Magazine’s editor, who had been made aware of her brief affair with the politician and the intimate photos shared between them.

Nuzzi, who initially denied the claims, later confessed to the editor, who initiated a third-party investigation to ensure the credibility of her earlier reporting. However, Nuzzi stated that she never had any physical relationship with the individual, without naming him, and that she never used it to her advantage for news purposes. She was then placed on temporary suspension.