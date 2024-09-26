Dan Abrams says media coverage of Olivia Nuzzi scandal shows real ‘sexism’, claims RFK Jr ‘wanted’ nude photos of her

Commentator Dan Abrams claims that “sexism” has tarnished media coverage of the supposed “sexting” relationship between former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi, a reporter for New York Magazine. Dan Abrams reacts to Oliver Darcy's report, revealing the relationship between Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr in his Status newsletter.

Abrams, the host of a talk show on NewsNation and the founder of the news site Mediaite, stated it is hard to believe Kennedy's accusations that the 31-year-old Nuzzi bombarded him with lewd pictures of herself against his desires.

He informed his listeners on SiriusXM on Tuesday that while the magazine had put Nuzzi on leave, Kennedy, 70, mostly remained unharmed, as shown by his continued public appearances and speeches urging people to back former President Donald Trump.

“It’s not a good look for her — but it’s also not a good look for him,” he stated, while mentioning Kennedy's wife Cheryl Hines, the actor of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

Earlier, Nuzzi got engaged with Ryan Lizza, a correspondent for Politico. However, the two parted their ways.

Later, she was also linked to Keith Olbermann, a former host of ESPN and MSNBC.

Oliver Darcy, a former CNN media reporter, first revealed the relationship between Nuzzi and Kennedy in his Status newsletter.

Dan Abrams reacts to Oliver Darcy's report

Stressing that reports are that she sent Kennedy “quote, ‘demure’ nudes of herself,” Abrams called the American environmental lawyer habitual philanderer, who is now “trying to claim that they were unwanted.”

“There is no way she is sending nudes of herself without him making it clear that this was going both ways, meaning he wanted them or whatever,” he asserted.

Comparing the impact of reports on Kennedy and Nuzzi, he pointed out that RFK Jr is “sitting back out there making speeches”, despite the fact that no one is really seeking his response. On the other hand, he stated Nuzzi was “sitting on the sidelines” and awaiting the New York Magazine's decision on her for violating journalistic ethics.

He also expressed his belief that the media would certainly investigate the incident if a 70-year-old female politician was embroiled in a similar issue with a younger male reporter who had sent her some sort of nude photo of himself.

He added that “it's all” on the 31-year-old reporter in the Kennedy-Nuzzi controversy.