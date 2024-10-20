Mark Cuban mocks Trump with Bill Maher, warns his second term will be ‘new season of The Sopranos’

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban mocked Donald Trump on Friday night's episode of Real Time With Bill Maher and issued a warning against the GOP leader's possible second term. Mark Cuban remarks came after Maher and Scarborough's comments regarding Trump's prior attacks on former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton and his other political rivals.

Maher, Shark Tank star Cuban, and MSNBC presenter Joe Scarborough discussed Trump's previous remarks about bashing his political rivals during a roundtable conversation.

Drawing an equation between Trump's another term and The Sopranos, Cuban remarked, “It's crazy.” According to him, the ex-president another presidential term will be a “new season of The Sopranos.”

Cuban was alluding to the HBO mafia drama from the early 2000s about Tony Soprano, an Italian American mob boss in New Jersey. Soprano approves the murders of twelve people throughout the course of the popular television show's six seasons.

Maher and Scarborough targets Trump over his promises

“I know what the Republicans say is ‘Yeah, he talks like a fascist, he'd never really do it. He used to say he'd put Hillary [Clinton] in jail. Remember, everything was “lock her up.” He didn't do it. He had four years he could've done it.' That's not good enough for me,” Maher stated.

According to Scarborough, Trump approached two attorney generals, who said that they have “nothing to bring charges against her.”

When Trump ran against Clinton in 2016, he frequently used the slogan "lock her up," demanding that she be imprisoned following an FBI probe into her use of a personal email system to carry out business while serving as secretary of state. The FBI declined to suggest any charges against Clinton.

Recalling Trump's recent remarks amidst his ongoing campaign, Scarborough mentioned: “This past week, Donald Trump said that he was going to use the military and the National Guard to arrest his political opponents.”

Trump implied in a Fox News interview last Sunday that Election Day security would be threatened by an “enemy from within” and that the military might need to step in “if necessary.”

But he took a U-turn during a town hall event in Georgia on Wednesday, the ex-President told Harris Faulkner of Fox News, “I'm not threatening anybody.”