Jeffrey Epstein had real dirt on Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that could have ‘cancelled the 2016 election’

Before being labelled as a convicted sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein was widely regarded as a brilliant businessman and billionaire whose fame and fortune opened doors to a vast network of influential people across the globe. A fresh storm has engulfed the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. NBC News aired footage which showed Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein at the former's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida in 1992. Epstein is in the news currently for facing charges of sex trafficking. Trump had recently said that he was 'not a fan' of Epstein.

High-profile figures such as Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and others were associated with Epstein.

Now, despite the prominence of these connections, recent claims by Epstein’s younger brother, Mark Epstein, have added a new layer of intrigue to his controversial legacy.

The Telegraph has cited Mark Epstein's claims that his brother Jeffrey possessed highly sensitive information about two of the most significant political figures in the US—Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Jeffrey had made similar claims before his death, that he held crucial secrets that could have had a profound impact on the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In fact, he hinted that the information he held could have been so damaging that the election might have been cancelled altogether.

Epstein's brother exposes Jeffrey's hidden world

Mark told The New York Post, recounting a chilling conversation with his brother: “‘If I [Jeffrey] said what I know about both candidates, they’d have to cancel the election.’ That’s what Jeffrey told me in 2016.”

“Shortly after this sexual assault by the Defendant, Jeffrey E. Epstein, on the Plaintiff, Katie Johnson, Plaintiff Johnson was still present while the two Defendants were arguing over who would be the one to take Plaintiff Johnson's virginity. The Defendant, Donald J. Trump, was clearly referring to Defendant, Jeffrey E. Epstein, as a ‘Jew Bastard’ as he yelled at Defendant Epstein, that clearly, he, Defendant Trump, should be the lucky one to ‘pop the cherry’ of Plaintiff Johnson,” the court document against Jeffrey noted.

Jeffrey and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, frequently socialize with Donald Trump and his wife, Melania. Both Trump and Bill Clinton were rumoured to have travelled on Epstein's private jet, although they have publicly denied ever doing so. Mark contradicted these denials, stating, “I was actually on the plane with Donald Trump and my brother,” and “Back then, I regularly flew with my brother.”

So, then, is the rumour true that Jeffrey Epstein never even wanted to “smear anyone”?