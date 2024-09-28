Trump slams Harris' ‘gross incompetence’ after ICE says over 400K ‘convicted criminals’ are living in US illegally

New federal data indicates that over 400,000 undocumented migrants with criminal convictions are living in the US illegally. In a letter sent to US Rep Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Deputy Director Patrick Lechleitner revealed that as of July 21, 662,566 noncitizens with criminal ties were not detained as they await immigration proceedings, the Border Report noted. This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2024. (AP)

Of those, 425,431 are convicted criminals, and 222,141 with pending criminal charges.

The US Rep had previously requested the Department of Homeland Security to release the data on migrants with criminal histories. Once the task was delivered, he labelled the stats “beyond disturbing.” Additionally, he called out the Biden-Harris administration: “It should be a wake-up call for the Biden-Harris administration and cities across the country that hide behind sanctuary policies."

“It’s time for Washington to move past rhetoric and toward results. Americans deserve to feel safe in their communities, ” he continued.

Similarly, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green held the present-day administration accountable for the growing criminal numbers. “It may be shocking to hear that the Biden-Harris administration is actively releasing tens of thousands of criminal illegal aliens into our communities, but their own numbers conclusively prove this to be the case. This defies all common sense,” he said in a statement.

“DHS law enforcement has been directed to mass-release illegal aliens whom they know have criminal convictions or are facing charges for serious crimes—and these dangerous, destructive individuals are making their way into every city and state in this country.”

Donald Trump also takes aim at Kamala Harris in light of “shocking” ICE data

Soon, former President Donald Trump joined the conversation and torched the reputation of his Democratic rival for the new term of presidential elections. The Republican presidential hopeful who had once bashed “Sleepy Joe” Biden and “Comrade Kamala” Harris for leading the country to World War III, again blamed the vice president over the data released by ICE. Doubling down on his characteristic narrative sway over the immigration discourse, Trump called the stats “the worst numbers I think I’ve ever heard” during a town hall event in Warren, Michigan, on Friday.

Thereafter, he took the opportunity to slam Harris, who he declared “our great border czar, who’s incompetent, who’s totally incompetent.”

“As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!” Rep Tony Gonzalez posted on SNS, referring to the federal data. Digging further, the data reveals that 42,915 have pending assault charges, and 62,231 noncitizens with criminal convictions for assault are roaming free. Moreover, the US agency has also released 15,811 convicted of sexual assault. ICE is currently detaining 277 migrants convicted of homicide and 51 others facing similar charges. They will likely be deported.

Trump’s rant at the town hall event went on, “They were all released into our country. And we can’t put up with this. This is gross incompetence.” He further took a dig at Harris for being someone “who always complains and doesn’t do anything.”

“She’s on the border today. What a day for the border,” Trump exclaimed.

Vice President Harris' first border stop since Democratic nomination

Kamala Harris made her first visit to the US-Mexico border since becoming the Democratic nominee. Voicing her approach to crack down on illegal immigration, she also slammed the 45th president. “He did not solve the shortage of immigration judges. He did not solve the shortage of border agents. He did not create lawful pathways into our nation. He did nothing to address an outdated asylum system and did not work with other governments in our hemisphere to deal with what clearly is also a regional challenge.” Furthermore, she pledged to bridge the gap between securing the border and “creating a system of immigration that is safe, orderly and humane,” instead of making the “false choice” between the two.

“Those who cross our borders unlawfully will be apprehended and removed and barred from reentering for five years,” she said to a crowd at the southern border. “We will pursue more severe criminal charges against repeat violators and if someone does not make an asylum request at a legal point of entry and instead crosses our border unlawfully, they will be barred from receiving asylum. While we understand that many people are desperate to migrate to the United States. Our system must be orderly and secure.”

However, her trip to the border didn’t put an end to more criticism headed her way. The National Border Patrol Council bashed her token visit in a statement. “After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala is finally headed down to the border. This is nothing more than for her to check the box, but what it is in reality, is a slap in the face towards the men and women that put their lives on the line every day, and also a slap in the face to the American public. Where has she been?” Fox News reported.