Donald Trump faces netizens' wrath for falsely claiming Kamala Harris will ‘confiscate your car’

Former president Donald Trump went off on a spontaneous outburst while giving a speech in Walker, Michigan, on Friday, September 27, wrongly accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of wanting to “confiscate” people's cars, money and guns. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2024 and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024 are seen in a combination of file photographs. REUTERS/Marco Bello, Jeenah Moon/File Photo (REUTERS)

Speaking to his supporters, Trump alleged, “If Kamala Harris wins, she will take your cars, take your money and take your guns. She wants to confiscate all guns, you know that.”

Trump also attacked Harris for recently visiting the border to “make up some lies, like she said about the border bill that Trump stopped.”

“Let me tell you, number one, I didn’t stop it. The senators stopped it. But that’s the worst bill ever drawn. It’s a waste of paper.”

Social media platforms were soon flooded with reactions to Trump's remarks

Many accused Trump of exaggerating and making baseless claims. Like One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Listen to this moron. Utter b**ls**t. Btw during the debate, which Kamala won big time, she mentioned that she and Tim Walz are both gun owners and are not taking anyone's guns.”

While another simply wrote, “Deranged imbecilic alert” in response to the viral clip of Trump's rant.

“If you believe that…Trump has already confiscated your brain,” one quipped.

Another chimed in saying, “Trump's guns were already confiscated because he's a convicted felon. Also, Trump said he wants to put a 200% sales tax tariff on all imported cars. Soooo, he's the one that's going to take your money.”

Harris said ‘If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot’

Notably, during Unite for America with Oprah Winfrey, Harris addressed the issue of gun ownership, clarifying, “If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot. Sorry, probably shouldn’t have said that! But my staff will deal with that later.”

The VP fired back at Trump, saying, “This business about taking everyone’s guns away — Tim Walz (Harris’ running mate) and I are both gun owners.”

“We’re not taking anyone’s guns away, so stop with the continuous lying about this stuff.”

“Here’s my point, Oprah. I’m not trying to take everyone’s guns away. I believe in the Second Amendment. These are just common sense,” Harris stated.