Trump bashes ‘Sleepy Joe’ and ‘Comrade Kamala’ for leading US to World War III: ‘Who is negotiating for…'

Donald Trump took up arms against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, August 25, bashing their leadership and blaming them for leading the US towards World War III. Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 3, 2024.(AFP)

“Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East? Bombs are dropping all over the place! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a Beach in California, viciously Exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her really bad V.P. Pick. Let’s not have World War III, because that’s where we’re heading!” he fumed on X, formerly Twitter.

The former president's enraged social media rant comes amid the Israel-Hezbollah conflict as the Lebanese militant group attacked the Middle Eastern country early in the morning on Sunday. Iranian-backed Hezbollah launched over 320 rockets as an act of retaliation for the death of senior military commander Faud Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike last month.

The Hezbollah attack was, in turn, preceded by the Israeli military launching airstrikes against the militant group in southern Lebanon, which reportedly annihilated thousands of rocket launcher barrels at over 40 sites, according to Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari. He even described it as an act of “self-defence” as they hoped the airstrike would avert a Hezbollah offensive.

Trump's Sunday tweet follows up on his Thursday post expressing his boiling rage. He previously wrote on social media, “There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III." However, that wasn't the first of his warnings on this issue. According to the Trump Twitter Archive, he's referred to this phrase about 32 times in his X and Truth Social posts. Newsweek further reported that he first began alluding to it in 2013.

Moreover, he's not the only member of his family to link Harris to World War III. His daughter-in-law, Laura Trump, said during an episode of her podcast, The Right View: “We are really on the verge of a lot of terrible things happening in our country and in our world.”

Accusing the Biden administration of being responsible for rising global tensions, she warned that Harris' presidential win would result in “a recession and World War III.”

In July 2024, Trump boldly said he would achieve “Peace in the Middle East.”

“Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East! DJT,” he wrote on Truth Social, sharing the picture of a letter penned to him by Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the State of Palestine.

The former president has also repeatedly asserted that if he won the November election, he would settle the war in Ukraine in a single day.

Trump's latest blame-game tweet, raising doubts over current US leaders' handling of the Middle East situation, came after US Air Force General CQ Brown embarked on his journey to Israel for a meeting with IDF's senior officials.

Simultaneously, White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said Biden was “closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon.”

“We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability,” he added.