Israel-Hezbollah conflict Live Updates: 100 fighter jets strike, destroy Hezbollah rockets
Israel-Hezbollah conflict Live Updates: Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched an attack against Israel, firing more than 320 rockets, as retaliation for the death of a senior commander last month. Early morning on Sunday, the Israeli defence ministry announced that it had carried out pre-emptive strikes against Lebanon after receiving information that Hezbollah had planned an attack as well....Read More
The Lebanese militant group had warned of action against Israel after they killed senior leader Fouad Shukur in Beirut last month. Hezbollah claimed that they used a large number of drones for their offensive on Israel - including more than 320 Katyusha rockets spread across 11 target Israeli bases.
Tensions between the Hezbollah and the IDF are at an all time high as negotiators are trying to broker peace in the region, through an exchange of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners.
The United States had expressed solidarity with Israel and vowed to support them in any defence operations.
US national security council spokesperson Sean Savett said "senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts" at the direction of President Joe Biden, who was "closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon.
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48 hour emergency in the country due to the Hezbollah attacks, urging citizens to not have large gatherings and to stay out of exposed spaces.
Flights from Ben Hurion airport had also been stalled for a period of time due to attacks from the air.
Israel-Hezbollah conflict Live Updates: Foreign Minister Israel Katz addressed dozens of foreign ministers from around the world in the morning, calling on them to support Israel.
The minister emphasized that Israel is acting to protect its citizens and territory against the axis of evil led by Iran, which has a declared goal of bringing about Israel's destruction. Minister Katz emphasized that Israel does not seek an all-out war and will act according to developments on the ground.
Israel-Hezbollah conflict Live Updates:Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would take all measures necessary to defend itself on Sunday after the Hezbollah fired rockets against them.
"We are determined to do everything possible to defend our country, to return the residents of the north safely to their homes and to continue to uphold a simple rule: Whoever harms us – we harm him," he said in a statement.
The Israeli military announced that its fighter jets attacked thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon on Sunday morning that were aimed at northern and central Israel.
“Approximately 100 IAF fighter jets ... struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon,” said the defence department.
Israel-Hezbollah conflict Live Updates: The Israeli defence ministry announced a 48 hour emergency strike in the country after Hezbollah attacked early on Sunday
Israel-Hezbollah conflict Live Updates: Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has claimed that they launched more than 320 Katyusha rockets on Israel during an early morning offensive on Sunday.
The attack was in retaliation to the death of senior commander Fouad Shukur due to Israeli strikes on Beirut last month.