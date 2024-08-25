Israel-Hezbollah conflict Live Updates: Hezbollah attacked Israel with more than 320 rockets after Israel launched pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

Israel-Hezbollah conflict Live Updates: Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched an attack against Israel, firing more than 320 rockets, as retaliation for the death of a senior commander last month. Early morning on Sunday, the Israeli defence ministry announced that it had carried out pre-emptive strikes against Lebanon after receiving information that Hezbollah had planned an attack as well....Read More

The Lebanese militant group had warned of action against Israel after they killed senior leader Fouad Shukur in Beirut last month. Hezbollah claimed that they used a large number of drones for their offensive on Israel - including more than 320 Katyusha rockets spread across 11 target Israeli bases.

Tensions between the Hezbollah and the IDF are at an all time high as negotiators are trying to broker peace in the region, through an exchange of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners.

The United States had expressed solidarity with Israel and vowed to support them in any defence operations.

US national security council spokesperson Sean Savett said "senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts" at the direction of President Joe Biden, who was "closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48 hour emergency in the country due to the Hezbollah attacks, urging citizens to not have large gatherings and to stay out of exposed spaces.

Flights from Ben Hurion airport had also been stalled for a period of time due to attacks from the air.