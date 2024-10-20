Trump supporter's ‘cat lady’ Taylor Swift message over Miami concert goes viral; fans say ‘making that sign must’ve…'

According to a clip which recently went viral on the internet, a plane allegedly flew over Taylor Swift’s concert taking the spotlight off the singer in Miami The plane carried a message from a MAGA supporter for Swift and the audience as it flew over the stadium. The singer-songwriter kicked off the last leg of her Eras Tour in Miami on Friday, October 18 and she will be performing through Sunday, October 20. During Taylor Swift's concert in Miami, a Trump supporter flew a plane with a banner over the stadium.(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Usher's friendship with Diddy sparks criticism as he speaks at a Kamala Harris rally

MAGA supporter flies plane over Swift’s concert

As per the viral clip, a Donald Trump supporter teased the Lover songstress with the plane which said, “Trump 2024 - Ready For It. Cat Lady? MAGA!” The message was written on a banner tied to the tail of the plane which allegedly flew over the stadium while Swift was performing. The incident took place on Saturday, October 19 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was the best-selling spot in the Eras Tour, as reported by HubStub.

The development comes weeks after the Grammy winner announced that she will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for the elections in November. Soon after the presidential debate between Trump and Harris, Swift announced on Instagram, “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Earlier, Trump wrote in one of his posts on the Truth Social platform where he openly expressed his “hate” for the pop star. The former president wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT”.

Also Read: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's united front sparks buzz as J.Lo makes solo entrance at same event

Netizens react to the viral clip

A user wrote on X, “Honestly I respect the dedication but there are less expensive ways to be an idiot." A second user wrote, “I'm so dead the letters r so tiny.” a third user wrote, “This is actually so odd like they’re literally obsessed with her omg.”

Another user wrote, “Making that sign.. must've taken all night..,” while a user wrote, "Trump is literally jobless. He knows that THE "cat lady" can run that country better than his orange ass can."