Usher's friendship with Diddy sparks criticism as he speaks at a Kamala Harris rally

Kamala Harris was out for a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, October 19, where singers Usher and Lizzo supported her. Usher got on stage and sang We Ready by Archie Eversole with the crowd. However, he faced backlash over his friendship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who was charged with racketeering and sex trafficking in September. Usher faced backlash over his ties to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, charged with serious crimes after his appearance at Kamala Harris' rally. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Usher declares his support for Harris

At the rally, Usher began, “I'm supporting Kamala Harris because she fights for everyone's rights and freedom.” He continued, "It doesn't matter where you come from. She has a vision for our country that includes everyone, a vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health, in our communities, and gives everyone a chance to get ahead. We have the opportunity to choose a new generation of leadership for our country."

Earlier in the day, Harris was in Detroit with Lizzo, a local native who began by hitting back at Trump’s insult on the city last week. The former president said, “The whole country is going to be like -- you want to know the truth? -- it'll be like Detroit" if the VP wins the White House race.

Lizzo responded with “They say that if Kamala wins, the whole country will be like Detroit. Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. We're talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry, so put some respect on Detroit's name," as reported by UPI.

Usher criticised during Harris’ rally

During the rally, an audience member yelled, “We love you, Usher!" to which he responded “I love you more, but I love Kamala Harris even more. I want her to be our next president of the United States." However, as the clip of him at the rally surfaced on the internet, it did not receive the same love. Netizens criticised Usher because of his association with the disgraced mogul.

A user wrote on X, “Kamala is so cooked she is campaigning with Diddy Freak Off people. Usher, passing out herpes for whoever wants them." A second user wrote, “Someone's got something on him and called in their favour.” A third user wrote, "@Usher didn't you sell a kid to your boy P. Diddy? why should America vote to bail you out of the inevitable ending of you in jail? you are just as sick as Diddy, no victim card for you Pedo.

Another user wrote, "Forget the White Dudes for Kamala. She just wrapped up the Diddy White Party vote."