Former child star on 'disgusting' Diddy's arrest; reveals if he's been to his infamous parties

Being one of the few, actor Corey Feldman spoke against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs since his arrest in September. The latter was arrested in Manhattan and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. After being denied bail twice, the mogul is now lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial. Feldman expressed his views on the ever-emerging allegations and his arrest. Corey Feldman condemned Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for sex trafficking allegations following his arrest.(@Corey_Feldman/X, REUTERS)

Corey Feldman is ‘grateful’ for Diddy’s arrest

Diddy currently has over 100 lawsuits against him with new allegations emerging every other day. Feldmann said about the allegations against the rapper, “It's disgusting and I'm so grateful justice is being served.” The actor who has been open about his experiences with sexual abuse in his self-financed documentary, (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys added, “I really hope that there's a continuation of this, and all of these scumbags get taken down 'cause children need to be protected. End of story. It's so gross,” as reported by Newsweek.

When asked if he was ever invited to the disgraced mogul’s parties, he said in a video reported by TMZ, “No, no, no. I've never been to any of his parties. I've never met the guy. I don't know any of those people.” He added that he was “a little old to be invited” referencing the allegations against Diddy for sexually assaulting minors with his youngest victim being a 9-year-old.

Diddy determined to prove his ‘innocence’

While Feldman found the allegations “gross,” Diddy pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. His legal team announced that the rapper would not accept any plea deals and prove his ‘innocence’. The court has scheduled May 5, 2025, as the trial date for Diddy. Until then he will be locked up behind bars as he denied the growing list of allegations. The lawsuits filed against rappers are filed under the name of Jane Does for the female accusers and John Does for the male accusers to protect their identity, as reported by Daily Express US.