‘Very unhappy’ Liam Payne ‘begged’ girlfriend Kate Cassidy to stay in Argentina days before his death

Late singer Liam Payne, 31, reportedly “begged” his girlfriend not to leave Argentina before he plummeted to his death on October 16. Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, were divided about their extended stay in Argentina. A close friend of the influencer claimed their trip was meant to last for merely five days. (Instagram (@kateecass))

The former One Direction member and the influencer had initially flown to the South American country to kill two birds with one stone – a romantic getaway and Payne's brief reunion with his bandmate Niall Horan, who was performing at the Movistar Arena on October 2.

“We’re going to Argentina,” Liam said in an Instagram video before taking off for the Argentine adventure. “One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan’s playing down there and I think we might just go and say hello.”

He also admitted, “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk.”

Fan-captured accounts and videos suggested that Liam “seemed to be enjoying himself” at his bandmate’s concert in the first week of October, per PEOPLE’s report. Horan, too, seemingly corroborated those claims while remembering his friend on social media and their final meeting earlier this month.

While Liam Payne wanted to extend their Argentina trip, his girlfriend wanted to leave

However, it seems like Payne and his New Jersey-born boo were not on the same page about their ultimately extended trip in the country. Cassidy reportedly flew back to Florida four days before the boy band star fell to his death from his hotel room balcony of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires. One of the influencer’s friends recently told The New York Post that their Argentine getaway was originally supposed to last for five days.

“Liam didn’t want Kate to leave Argentina. He wanted her to stay. She says he begged her to stay. It was actually a little more heated than you’d think,” said Cassidy’s pal.

“He didn’t know why she would leave him, but she wanted to be home with her dog. He didn’t like that at all. He was really moody about it.”

Prior to the 1D member’s tragic death this week, Cassidy said in a TikTok post that she was “so ready to leave” the South American country. “I was so ready to leave, honestly, love South America but I hate staying in one place for too long. We were supposed to be there for like, five days [then] it turned into two weeks and I was just like, ‘I need to go home.’”

The influencer’s friend claimed, Liam “gave her no indication of when he’d be ready to leave. So she took things into her own hands and got herself a ticket to go home. He was really unhappy about that. He made sure she knew that.”

However, as far as if there was any trouble in paradise between the couple who’d been together for two years, Cassidy’s pal said they “weren’t having trouble” otherwise.

Kate Cassidy shocked by claims that the One Direction singer was allegedly spotted with prostitutes

In a separate report, it was revealed that the pop star had allegedly partied with two prostitutes and even got entangled in a tiff with one of them over payment issues. According to local officials, the purported incident happened hours before the 31-year-old Brit fell to his untimely death.

Cassidy’s friend also addressed these claims, saying that Kate had heard about it too. “She knew nothing about that. She just said she had to wrap her mind around it,” they said.

A “devastated” Cassidy presumably saw it as a “huge betrayal, and that hurts a lot.” Her close acquaintance insisted “she hasn’t stopped crying.” Nevertheless, “she’s got a good support system around her, but this just went from bad to worse. She’s not OK,” the source added.

Shortly after Payne’s death, his romantic partner confessed on her Instagram Story Friday, “I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real.”

As per officials’ account, Liam Payne “jumped from the balcony of his room.” However, an autopsy stated that he may have been unconscious or semi-conscious when he fell down from the third-floor balcony. Other local reports have also pushed alleged images of his hotel room turned upside-down with drug paraphernalia scattered around.