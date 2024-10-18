Record label axed Liam Payne days before he died; ‘Envious’ singer ‘struggled’ to replicate 1D fame as a solo artist

Record label Universal Music reportedly dropped former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, just days before he tragically fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina. British singer Liam Payne attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Liam Payne, who died aged 31 after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, on October 16, 2024 spent more than half his life in the public eye as a member of one of the world's most successful boy bands. (AFP)

Multiple sources spilled the details of the fallout to DailyMail after the heart-rending news of Payne's death shook the music industry on October 16. “Liam's advance was massive and he didn't recoup [it],” a source said.

The insider added that the “Strip That Down” crooner was possibly the only One Direction member “on the wrong path musically” in his post-boy band era as a solo artist. Another source claimed, “It is like all of Liam's music career that he had built up since he went solo eight years ago was crumbling, there was very little left for him.” They also mentioned that switching from the career-high to his not-so-successful soloist stint “must have absolutely devastated him.”

Also read | Liam Payne's Argentina visit was a step towards One Direction reconciliation? Wanted to ‘square up’ things with bandmate

Liam Payne hit with career blows as a solo artist in post-One Direction era

During his 1D days, Liam was signed to Sony. He eventually signed a deal with Universal Music’s subsidiary Capitol Records in July 2016 before dropping his debut solo single, “Strip That Down,” with rapper Quavo in 2017. He is believed to have been “thrilled” about his Capitol deal. Earlier this year, the Universal Music Group announced a massive label restructuring in February, following which Payne directly came under the main label.

Earlier this month, Liam suffered a major blow as his PR resigned soon after the singer’s ex-fiancee Maya Henry kicked off legal action against him for allegedly repeatedly contacting her despite their separation two years ago.

Liam Payne's second album and documentary shelved

Sources further revealed that the “Get Low” singer’s second album had been scratched before Universal reportedly parted ways with him. The Sun UK also dropped a bombshell report in the first week of October about how Liam only had one album, his 2019 ‘LP1’ under his name. Meanwhile, his highly anticipated second album was put on hold after his most recent single from the record, “Teardrops,” failed to pull numbers on music charts in March.

Additionally, The Sun’s source told the tabloid that Payne’s former manager, Roger, “stepped back earlier this year.” In light of the continuous career blows, Liam appeared to “be struggling without” his manager’s guidance. The last-minute cancellation reportedly left the music star wondering if his second record would ever come out. Similarly, a planned documentary set to illustrate Payne’s struggle with being thrust into the spotlight during his formative years had been shelved weeks before the dismal album update hit him.

Over the years, the “Steal My Girl” crooner had been outspoken about struggling with addiction and mental health. While appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, he even detailed his struggles with “suicidal ideation.”

“The problem was… the best way to secure us, because of how big it got, was to lock us in a room. And, of course, what is in the room? A minibar,” said Liam. “At a certain point, I just thought, ‘Well, I’m going to have a party for one,’ and that just seemed to carry on throughout many years of my life.”

Also read | ‘Erratic’ Liam Payne's alleged hotel room snaps with broken TV, drugs surface: ‘His demons were much worse than…’

One Direction member failed to replicate his former success

In a separate report released by Page Six, a music insider said that the 31-year-old Brit music star had been struggling with “finding his path as a solo artist” before his untimely death this week. They also went into detail about how the artist had hit a dead-end in his post-One Direction days. “As overwhelming as One Direction’s fame could be at times, he hoped to replicate aspects of it on his own, which was unattainable, frankly.”

Payne had previously come under fire for voicing his grievances and dropping not-so-pleasant statements about his former band members during an appearance on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. Filled with regret, he ultimately dropped a lengthy video on his YouTube channel, apologising for his remarks. Page Six’s source continued, “Liam was really proud of the boys and all their accomplishments after the split.” Yet, they also admitted that despite those sentiments, “he was definitely envious, too. It was hard not to compare himself to them.”

After Harry Styles, Liam Payne was once seen as one of the most promising One Direction members. However, his biggest hit was his 2017 debut track, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. On the contrary, Harry Styles went on to enjoy his spot at the top as the indisputably most successful member of the band, having snagged three Grammy Awards in 2023.

It remains to be seen if Universal will release Payne's second album posthumously. The record label paid him tribute, saying, “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Liam Payne. His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him. We send our deepest condolences to Liam's family and loved ones.” Capitol Records reposted the message.