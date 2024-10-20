Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's united front sparks buzz as J.Lo makes solo entrance at same event

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted together at an event which was also attended by his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez. The former arrived along with their daughter Seraphina at the event in Brentwood neighbourhood in Los Angeles while Lopez came separately. The singer filed for divorce in August after spending the entire summer apart. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attended an event together, joined by Affleck's estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.(AFP, @jlo/Instagram)

Also Read: Liam Payne’s incredible net worth revealed: Who will inherit tragic singer's eye-watering fortune?

Affleck and Garner arrive together

It was all casual for the stars and they dressed accordingly with the Argo actor sporting a jeans and distressed graphic tee combo along with a sherpa-lined jacket. Garner also wore blue raw-hem blue jeans with a black fur coat while their daughter went for an all-black ensemble. Garner and Affleck share two other children, Violet, who is currently away attending college at Yale and their 12-year-old son, Samuel.

Meanwhile, Lopez was at the event with her daughter, Emma and a few of her friends. She brought her natural casual yet chic look with a belted jumpsuit paired with nude-coloured pumps. Emma paired a black graphic tee with baggy black shorts. She completed her look with a grey hoodie. Both the groups seemed happy and in their spirits as they arrived smiling with their respective companies, as reported by Page Six.

Also Read: Liam Payne's alleged drug source was a hotel employee, indictment likely; singer's intoxication got him ‘kicked out’ of…

Affleck and Lopez’s divorce

Since their divorce in August, there have been very few instances where Affleck and J.Lo have interacted. While Garner and Affleck talked as they went inside, it is unclear if the On The Floor singer and the Batman actor had a conversation. The Gigli co-actors did not have a prenup while they shared a lot of projects, thus, their divorce is a bit complicated. Laura Wasser, who also handled the 2018 divorce between Garner and Affleck, is mediating the divorce between the latter and Lopez as well, as reported by TMZ.