Liam Payne's alleged drug source was a hotel employee, indictment likely; singer's intoxication got him ‘kicked out’ of…

Several reports suggest that Liam Payne was drugged up just hours before his tragic death on October 16. Alleged images of his dishevelled hotel room also point in that direction, with a focus on drug paraphernalia scattered around among other things like a smashed television. Tributes for Liam Payne are seen next to the phonebox in the Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly Circus in London, which was used on a One Direction album cover, on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. (AP)

Per a new report published by PEOPLE, their source in the prosecutor’s office privy to the ongoing investigation connected to the One Direction singer’s death has also weighed in on the possibility of how the pop star got his hands on substances. Their inside knowledge insinuated that a hotel employee may have played a role in sourcing the drugs for the 31-year-old music star in the hours leading up to his fatal fall from the third-floor hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“There appears to be evidence that a hotel employee sources the drugs for Payne,” the insider said. “An indictment for drugs distribution could follow shortly.”

The van carrying Geoff Payne, the father of One Direction pop singer Liam Payne, leaves the judicial morgue in Buenos Aires on October 18, 2024, where the body of his son is being kept. The father of One Direction pop singer Liam Payne, whose death in a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires shocked the music world, arrived in Argentina on Friday, police sources told AFP.(AFP)

Liam Payne's autopsy results

According to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No 16, headed by Marcelo Roma at the moment, Payne’s death was attributed to the “fall he suffered from the balcony of the third-floor room of the hotel in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Palermo where he was staying.” The preliminary autopsy results suggested that the singer had died from “polytrauma” and “an internal and external haemorrhage.” Although the investigation is still underway, the report hinted at Liam “going through some type of outbreak resulting from substance abuse.”

Hotel staff's 911 call also insinuates Liam Payne was intoxicated

The autopsy results align with a frantic hotel staff’s 911 call. According to a recording of the audio obtained by Reuters, the “Strip That Down” crooner was allegedly “breaking the whole room” and appeared to be “intoxicated by drugs and alcohol.”

The 911 call audio also notes the hotel employee said, “We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk. He has a room with a balcony. And, well, we are a little afraid that he will do something that will put his life at risk.”

More details about Liam Payne's death investigation

As per a Spanish public statement’s translation, the prosecutor said that the officials are keeping their eyes peeled for any third-party involvement contributing to the alleged drug supply and, ultimately, Payne’s death.

PEOPLE further reported that in addition to his troubled time at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, the Brit singer was “kicked out” of another hotel, the Palacio Duhau - Park Hyatt Buenos Aires, according to multiple sources’ knowledge.

A source claimed Payne was requested to leave the premises “because he was being a nuisance and disturbing the other guest and appeared intoxicated.”

Law enforcement’s investigation of the “Get Low” singer’s room on October 17 discovered prescription drug clonazepam (Klonopin), energy supplements and other over-the-counter drugs littered around with “various items broken.”

Payne’s toxicology report has yet to be released.