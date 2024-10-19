Liam Payne battled drug addiction before being dropped by his label: ‘…only concerned about making money’

Singer Liam Payne had young staffers around him who were keen to bring him back on the road for tours and start making money, as he suffered from a severe drug addiction, sources revealed to Page Six. The singer’s tragic death after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina shocked many on Wednesday, October 16. He also discovered only a month ago that he had been dropped by his label, Universal and his London-based publicist. Liam Payne, battling severe drug addiction, tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16.(AFP)

Liam Payne’s ‘significant’ drug addiction

A source well-placed in the industry told the outlet, “Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.” They added, “They were really pushing him to go on the road and back on tour and he was only just out of rehab. How many times have we seen this story, where people are only concerned about making money?” However, the outlet was told that the executives at the music label were not very “comfortable” working with the Get Low singer.

Another industry source told the media outlet, “The issue is that it’s not just one person responsible for everything, as tempting as it is to blame someone. There are many people involved in working with an artist.” In 2023, Payne spent 100 days in a rehab facility in Louisiana. It is believed that he parted ways with the management just weeks before his death.

Simon Cowell pays tribute to Liam Payne

Following tributes from Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, X Factor judge Simon Cowell also posted a heartfelt message for Payne. He wrote on Instagram, “You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.” Cowell, who formed One Direction in 2010, said that he feels “empty” after Payne’s death.