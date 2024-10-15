Diddy's legal team accuses Tony Buzbee of an ‘attempts to garner publicity’ as he files 6 lawsuits

Attorney Tony Buzbee began by filing the first 6 of the 120 lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on behalf of his clients. The mogul’s legal team attacked the Texas lawyer following his move stating it is all the latter’s game plan for some clout. In addition to the 120 lawsuits, Diddy was recently slammed with 6 more lawsuits which accused him of raping, sodomising, drugging and assaulting his victims. Meanwhile, he is locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial in May, next year. Diddy's attorney describes the situation as a media circus and expresses confidence in his innocence. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy’s attorney attack Tony Buzbee

The mogul’s legal team accused Buzbee of trying to get some media attention from the case. In a statement to The Mirror, the team said, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.” They added, “Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defences, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

A hotline was set up by Buzbee’s team for those who claimed they were victims of Diddy’s assaults. The team claimed that they have received thousands of calls on the hotline against Diddy and they are now vetting through these allegations. The team encouraged people to come forward and complain if they ever were a victim of the mogul during a press conference.

Legal back and forth

In a statement released to The Mirror, Buzee stated, “The Buzbee Law Firm, along with co-counsel AVA Law Group and New York local counsel Curis Law, is filing six cases this week alleging aggravated sexual assault, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and those entities with whom he has been affiliated, to include in one case Macy’s department store, and in another Marriott hotels."

He stated that the cases which are being “brought to conduct” have taken place over a span from 1996 to 2021 and all of them have occurred in New York. The cases are “being filed pursuant to the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.”

Buzbee described the victims in the statement as he told the media outlet, “Four of the alleged victims in these cases are male, two are female. One was sixteen at the time of the alleged occurrences. We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves and will work to see that justice is done. We expect to be filing many more cases over the next several weeks naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings."

Diddy’s attornies immediately responded to the Buzbee’s statement. Lawyer Erica Wolff said, “Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasised, that he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”

She continued, “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”