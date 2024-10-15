Diddy Canceled: Iconic Hollywood drive-in erases all traces after decades of display on celebrity wall

Diddy's star power is fading fast, and the day may come when the once-renowned music mogul becomes just another forgotten name. Once a staple on the celebrity wall at Mel's Drive-In in Hollywood, he now faces a dramatic fall from grace. The iconic diner, known for displaying photos of stars who have dined there, has removed all traces of the Bad Boy Records founder. This follows a wave of lawsuits, with numerous claims of assault emerging daily since his arrest. Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in New York by the FBI in relation to multiple charges

Diddy’s photos scrubbed from Mel's Drive-In

On October 14, TMZ reported that two iconic photos of disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the famous Mel’s Drive-In in Hollywood had been taken down, erasing his presence from the diner’s celebrity wall. Diddy, whose infamous parties were once a magnet for Hollywood A-listers, is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual assault. New lawsuits have also been filed against him, alleging sodomy, child abuse, and other serious offenses.

Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of rape, sexual assault of minor in 6 new lawsuits

“We’ve been following everything in the news about Diddy, and it’s not okay,” the manager of the iconic diner shared with the outlet. The manager confirmed that one of Diddy’s photos, previously displayed in a booth, was taken down today, while another had already been removed from the front of the restaurant weeks ago.

One of the removed photos dates back to 2008, capturing Diddy beside a jukebox at Mel's, holding a bottle of water. This snapshot marked a key moment in his career, taken shortly after he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Despite the removal, the diner has stated they will reinstate the photo if Diddy is found innocent of the charges.

Diddy accused of ‘sodomizing and threatening to kill’

On October 14, Sean “Diddy” Combs faced a new wave of lawsuits, as reported by PageSix, accusing him of heinous acts including "raping, drugging, sodomizing, and threatening to kill alleged victims." One court document reveals a chilling account from an anonymous woman who alleges that the rapper assaulted her when she was just 19, luring her to a photoshoot at a Manhattan hotel before threatening both her and her friend with violence.

Also read: Salma Hayek shares cryptic post praising Selena Gomez, Sofia Vergara, and others after Nicole Kidman tiff

In total, at least six lawsuits have been filed against the hip-hop mogul in federal court in Manhattan, with the accusers claiming to be part of a group of over 100 alleged victims lined up to sue Diddy for his past crimes.

Among the new lawsuits filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs, one anonymous man accuses him of “aggravated sexual assault in a Macy's stockroom in 2008.” Another unidentified man alleges that Combs “drugged and sodomized him in a van outside a White Party in 2006.”