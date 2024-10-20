Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's divorce could drag on for longer than their marriage: 'They can't settle it until…'

Amidst the ongoing divorce struggle between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a new report has claimed that it may last longer than their marriage. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have hired Hollywood power lawyer Laura Wasser to assist them in mediating the terms of their divorce, but they still have a lot of unresolved legal issues to settle, according to a new report.(REUTERS)

According to insiders who spoke to RadarOnline.com, the disputing ex-partners have hired Hollywood power lawyer Laura Wasser to assist them in mediating the terms of their divorce, but they still have a lot of unresolved legal issues to settle.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can't settle their divorce until…

An insider claimed that “part of the reason Ben agreed to go to mediation was to try to get things settled as soon as possible,” specifically the selling of their former Beverly Hills house.

However, an agreement to sell the property, which they had advertised for $68 million, $8 million more than they paid, failed when the buyer abruptly withdrew at the last moment. Until the duo's Beverly mansion is sold, as per insider, “they can't settle the divorce.” Therefore, the duo is still “squabbling about” how much she should pay him since they didn't have a prenuptial agreement.

A look at another dispute between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Affleck and his friend Matt Damon's production business, Artists Equity, is embroiled in yet another conflict. “That's considered community property and Jennifer's going to want a piece of that,” according to a different source.

The things are being delayed due to their confused affections for one another.

Earlier, the two were pictured holding hands and sharing a kiss in the Polo Lounge of the Beverly Hills Hotel, despite the fact that his friends claimed he was done with the actor.

The source further stated that the situation between the two has caused numerous meetings to be postponed because it's challenging to discuss the conditions of a breakup when they were all mushy the night before.

“The whole situation is a mess and people are predicting this could drag out for months, if not years.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner and Affleck were caught together at an event in Los Angeles's Brentwood on Friday, where Lopez was also present.

Lopez arrived at the event with her friends and 16-year-old daughter Emme, while Affleck and Garner were spotted with their 15-year-old child, Seraphina.