Kim Kardashian's ‘condom-dress’ birthday suit sparks frenzy online; netizens call it ‘anti-couture’

Kim Kardashian marked her 44th birthday yesterday with a bang, giving us a glimpse into the celebration with a snap of her barely there outfit. Dubbing it her ‘birthday suit’ the reality TV star shared a mirror selfie in the skin-coloured, semi-transparent dress on social media, to fans' amusement. The D-Rooney dress designed by Diesel seems to have created a contentious fashion moment for its unique silhouette. For the fashion laymen, the material of the dress looks suspiciously like cling film, a clear plastic used to store food; the outfit also enhances Kim's famous hourglass figure all while exemplifying the trend of wearing lingerie as outerwear. Kim K's birthday dress

D-Rooney dress designed by Diesel

The outfit sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans have admired her fearless approach to latex fashion, some felt this particular look might have pushed the boundaries a bit too far. “I don’t even know what I’m looking at anymore,” said one netizen. “I was so confused looking at this. Is the bodysuit on top of the plastic wrap dress or the under?” said another. One user was much more precise saying, “It looks like she is in a sandwich bag!” Another added to the comments, saying, “Saran Wrap gone wild. What in the actual f***? She looks like someone at the UPS store said ah fuck it, just roll it with packing tape. I swear this just writes itself now.” “Giving wrapped sausage,” said one more, on point.

Many also, unfortunately, compared it to a condom, “Is she wearing a condom?” asked a user. “Looks like a used condom,” said another. “It’s giving condom dress,” was one more comment. Others mentioned the infamous Khloetoe. For those unfamiliar, the Khloetoe controversy has a series of ‘beginning moments’. Some say the first time Khloé Kardashian's camel-toe Kamille was discussed was during Kim's appearance on the Tonight Show With Jay Leno while others claim it was when Kourtney Kardashian gifted Khloé a camel-toe eraser — an appendage that essentially hid the infamous bulge. Netizens brought back the Khloetoe for Kim's birthday suit saying, “How do you go to the bathroom alone? Oh, wait!! Khloetoe!” Another said, “She showed off her 🐫 toe.”

Other netizens called it ‘anti-couture’ saying, “Anti-couture vulgar….resembles a donut’s hole….reaching unsuccessfully…but par for the course, off-putting and ugly.” Since this is one of the more controversial Kim Kardashian outfits we've seen lately, what are your thoughts on it?