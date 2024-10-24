Ji Chang Wook could pair up with Crash Landing on You star for Netflix K-drama remake

South Korean drama megastars Ji Chang Wook and Son Ye Jin have reportedly been enlisted to star opposite each other in a new K-drama in works at Netflix. Ji Chang Wook and Son Ye Jin will reportedly star opposite each other in the Netflix remake series of the South Korean film, 'Untold Scandal.'(Instagram)

On Thursday, October 24, K-media news outlets reported that the Healer actor and the Crash Landing on You actress are expected to take on the leading roles for the upcoming “Scandal” (working title) series on Netflix. The in-production series is slated to be a remake of the 2003 South Korean film Untold Scandal, starring Bae Yoong Joon, Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Mi Sook, and others. Set in a historical light during the Joseon Dynasty time, Untold Scandal has, in turn, been adapted from the French novel 'Dangerous Liaisons.' The Netflix reboot is expected to see Jung Ji Woo in the director's chair. He has previously contributed to productions like Somebody, Tune in for Love, Eungyo, Moss and more.

Ji Chang Wook and Son Ye Jin's agencies respond to casting report

The Something in the Rain actress' agency, MSteam Entertainment, responded to the buzzworthy claims of the brand-new report, saying that Son Ye Jin had indeed received a casting offer for the Netflix series. She is currently “reviewing the offer.” Ji Chang Wook's management team at Spring Company also positively responded to The K2 star reviewing the offer.

More about the K-drama stars

Ji Chang Wook last appeared in JTBC’s Welcome to Samdal-ri alongside Shin Hye Sun. This year, he took on the role of a king’s character in TVING’s Queen Woo, with Jeon Jong Seo leading the titular charge in the ‘sageuk’ action series. On November 6, the prolific K-drama star will step into the shoes of a new character for the Disney Plus premiere of Gangnam B-Side.

Meanwhile, Son Ye Bin has been away from the K-drama side of things for a while. In March, she and her Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin shared their second wedding anniversary.

The Netflix “Scandal” K-drama is scheduled to begin filming next year in March. More details and confirmations have yet to follow. Stay tuned!