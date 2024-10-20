Stray Kids overtakes BTS solos, NewJeans and other HYBE artists on Billboard World Albums Chart

Per internet-approving standards, Stray Kids “ATE” and left no crumbs on Billboard's World Albums chart this past week. The JYP Entertainment boy group's latest mini-album stood atop a generally HYBE-dominated music chart for the week ending on October 19, vanquishing big players like BTS' Jimin, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans and SEVENTEEN. Stray Kids and BTS Jimin's latest albums took the leading spots on the Billboard World Albums chart for the week ending on Saturday, October 19,(Instagram)

Marking an extraordinary victorious comeback by shooting to the top of the World Albums chart, Stray Kids' “ATE” stretched out its seventh non-consecutive week at #1. The K-pop octet's ninth Korean EP led by the title track “Chk Chk Boom,” featuring cameos of Deadpool stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in its MV, also expanded its 12th week spell on the Billboard 200 at #102.

Also read | Business Proposal's Kim Sejeong to pair up with Extraordinary Attorney Woo's heartthrob in new historical K-drama

HYBE Labels' artists dominated the World Albums chart as usual

Like “ATE,” BTS Jimin’s solo studio album also completed its 12 weeks on the Billboard 200. Simultaneously, the ‘95 liner’s second full album “MUSE” dropped to the second spot on the World Albums chart, maintaining its 12-week-long presence in a row on the chart.

Trailing behind Jimin, ENHYPEN came in at #3 with “Romance: Untold,” which jumped ranks in its 13th consecutive week. At #4, LE SSERAFIM’s “Crazy” firmly held on to its presence on the chart for the sixth consecutive week.

NewJeans’ long-charting “Get Up” album from last year rose to #6 in its 62nd week. Meanwhile, BTS’ anthology album “Proof” stood at #8, completing its unbelievable streak of 122 weeks on Billboard’s World Albums chart.

Also read | Riize boycott: US-based K-pop stores stand in solidarity with fans amid SM controversy, Seunghan's shocking exit

Boy bands BOYNEXTDOOR and SEVENTEEN took the subsequent spots at #10 and #14. The former's “19.99” completed its fourth week on the chart, whereas the 13-member group's new album maintained its 24-week spell.

Only three non-HYBE K-pop groups charted on the World Albums chart this past week. In addition to Stray Kids dominating the list, other names were FNC Entertainment’s P1Harmony and SM Entertainment’s aespa. The former's “Sad Song” stood at #5 in its third week. Finally, the SM girl group's “Armageddon” concluded the list at #15, marking its 20th week on the Billboard music chart.