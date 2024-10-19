Business Proposal's Kim Sejeong to pair up with Extraordinary Attorney Woo's heartthrob in new historical K-drama

South Korean singer and actress Kim Sejeong is reportedly poised to star alongside Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae Oh. Kim Sejeong will reportedly romance Kang Tae Oh in the historical drama version of Secret Drama in 2025.(Instagram)

On October 19, K-media outlet Ten Asia reported that the Business Proposal actress would play the female lead in the upcoming MBC drama The Moon Flows Over Lee River / The Moon Flows in the River. (working title). The new romance K-drama has been billed as a “historical drama version" of the classic 2010 hit drama Secret Drama.

Also read | Love Next Door's Jung Hae In eyeing a J-drama project after K-drama success: Report

More about actors Kim Sejeong and Kang Tae Oh

The Uncanny Counter woman crush will soon be seen opposite Lee Jong Won in ENA's upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama Brewing Love, which premieres on November 4 at 10 pm KST. Born in 1996, the “Top or Cliff” singer debuted in 2016. The yet-to-release MBC title will mark her first historical drama experiment since the inception of her acting career.

Kim Sejeong's casting report in the forthcoming K-drama series comes just one day after the outlet announced that Run On actor Kang Tae Oh had been cast as the male lead of the MBC drama. The much-loved Korean actor's fans have been anticipating his K-drama comeback for a while now, especially since he was discharged from the military in March.

Also read | Han So Hee-Hyeri row blows up again: ‘Anti-fan’ Instagram account drags Jeon Jong Seo into controversy; agencies respond

He's celebrated for helming pivotal roles across fan favourite projects and is also expected to reprise his unforgettable ‘Green-Flag’ character for Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 alongside Park Eun Bin. Per other reports, it was revealed in March that Kang Tae Oh has also joined the romance comedy series Potato Research Center's cast.

The Moon Flows in the River is scheduled to air on MBC in 2025. Stay tuned for more details.

This is a developing story.