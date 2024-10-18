Menu Explore
Love Next Door's Jung Hae In eyeing a J-drama project after K-drama success: Report

ByAshima Grover, hindustantimes.com
Oct 18, 2024 12:51 PM IST

Jung Hae In is in talks to star in a Japanese drama after recently concluding his pivotal role in tvN's Love Next Door K-drama with Jung So Min.

Jung Hae In is reportedly in talks to star in a new Japanese drama. The South Korean actor has always been a K-drama favourite, but he especially attained career-high popularity with his last drama series, Love Next Door, alongside co-star Jung So Min.

Jung Hae In could star in a new Japanese drama. (Instagram)
Jung Hae In could star in a new Japanese drama. (Instagram)

With the tvN K-drama's 16-episode journey concluding earlier this month, South Korean media outlets are now reporting that he might be jumping ship to the Japanese side of his acting chapter. The move could be seen as a testament to his expanding global fanbase.

On October 17, Naver TV Entertainment's database showed reports about the beloved Korean star's next project. Hae In's agency, FNC Entertainment, also responded to the claims, sharing that the forthcoming J-drama is one of the projects that he received a casting offer for.

Also read | Riize boycott: US-based K-pop stores stand in solidarity with fans amid SM controversy, Seunghan's shocking exit

In addition to recently closing the chapter on tvN drama Love Next Door, the K-star was also attached to the 2015 hit film Veteran's sequel, I, the Executioner. It was released in September and reportedly crossed an impressive milestone at the box office in the first week of October. The Korean Film Council announced on October 7 that the blockbuster had surpassed 7 million moviegoers.

This is a developing story.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
