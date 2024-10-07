Jung Hae In dominates buzz as Love Next Door ends with highest ratings; Park Shin Hye and Shin Min Ah trail

tvN’s Love Next Door has concluded its airing schedule, achieving its highest ratings to date as Choi Seung Hyo and Baek Seok Ryu celebrated their happily ever after with their parent's blessing. As the broadcaster prepares to introduce new October titles—including Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, Ask the Stars, and Love Your Enemy—which are set to replace the current lineup, here’s a look at the most buzzworthy dramas of the week, along with the actors who topped the ratings list. Jung Hae In and Jung So Min dominates actor buzz list as Love Next Door ends with highest ratings(tvN)

Love Next Door ends with the highest rating yet

On October 6, Sunday, tvN’s most popular romantic comedy, also airing on Netflix, achieved its highest rating during its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the Jung Hae In and Jung So Min starrer garnered an average nationwide rating of 8.5 percent, marking a new personal record for the hit show.

The show’s penultimate episode on Saturday achieved a nationwide average rating of 6.1 percent. The series concluded with almost everyone receiving a predictable happy ending. On Netflix, it remained the 7th most-watched non-English TV series of the day.

Iron Family breaks into double-digit

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Beauty and Mr. Romantic, KBS 2TV’s Iron Family achieved a nationwide average of 14.4 percent for its third episode and recorded impressive growth as the fourth episode soared to a nationwide average of 15.4 percent. Once again, the series became the most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday.

Another Saturday-Sunday drama TV Chosun’s DNA Lover concluded its run with an average domestic rating of 0.8 percent.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min top most buzzworthy actor list

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, stars of Love Next Door, secured the top two spots on the most buzzworthy actor list as their show continued to dominate the drama rankings. SBS's The Judge from Hell made an impressive debut, landing second place among dramas, with Park Shin Hye taking the third spot on the actor list. Meanwhile, No Gain No Love held strong in third place, with Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae also making waves, ranking fourth and sixth on the actor list.

Top 10 most buzzworthy drama and actor list of the week

Top 10 TV Dramas (This Week) Top 10 Drama Actors (This Week) 1. tvN Love Next Door 1. Jung Hae In (Love Next Door) 2. SBS The Judge from Hell 2. Jung So Min (Love Next Door) 3. tvN No Gain No Love 3. Park Shin Hye (The Judge from Hell) 4. ENA Dear Hyeri 4. Shin Min Ah (No Gain No Love) 5. MBC Black Out 5. Shin Hae Sun (Dear Hyeri) 6. KBS2 Iron Family 6. Kim Young Dae (No Gain No Love) 7. KBS2 Dog Knows Everything 7. Kim Min Ha (Pachinko Season 2) 8. KBS1 Su Ji and U Ri 8. Lee Jin Uk (Dear Hyeri) 9. tvN Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born 9. Lee Min Ho (Pachinko Season 2) 10. MBC The Brave Yong Su Jeong 10. Han So Hee (Gyeongseong Creature Season 2)

Data by Good Data Corporation’s weekly list via Soompi