Park Shin Hye’s Judge From Hell premiere rating beats Jung Hae In’s Love Next Door and Black Out

Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young's new K-drama, The Judge From Hell is off to a promising start as the K-drama kicked off with a bang on September 21. Living up to its title as the K-drama of the Season, this SBS show premiered on Disney+ with two back-to-back episodes that left fans spellbound with its iconic blend of supernatural romance and thrill, a great comeback by Shin Hye. With a strong premiere rating, the show outshined Jung Hae In’s Love Next Door and MBC’s Black Out. Park Shin Hye’s Judge From Hell and Jung Hae In's Love Next Door (SBS, tvN)

The Judge from Hell off to a promising start

Starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young in the lead roles, The Judge from Hell scored average nationwide ratings of 6.8 percent for its first episode and 9.3 percent for its second episode, which aired on the same night, according to Nielsen Korea. New episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday at 10:00 PM KST.

The Judge from Hell plot

The Korean drama, with 14 scheduled episodes, centres around Kang Bit Na, a devil from Hell inhabiting the body of a stunning judge who tragically died in an accident. Now on a mission to deliver justice, she aims to send wrongdoers to Hell. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Han Da-On (Kim Jae Young), a detective famous for his brilliant investigative skills. Together, they embark on a thrilling adventure filled with deepening bonds, challenges, and excitement.

Love Next Door enjoys ratings rise

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's starrer Love Next Door, confidently sitting at the top of Netflix's non-English TV series category, also saw a rise in viewership after experiencing a decline last week. The show earned a nationwide average of 6.0 percent for its latest episode. This tvN series releases new episodes every Saturday and Sunday and follows two childhood best friends who become adult lovers as they navigate the ups and downs of life.

MBC Black Out holds steady in ratings race

Meanwhile, MBC’s Black Out, airing in the same time slot as Park Shin Hye’s new series, has hit its highest ratings to date, marking its personal best. The latest episode of this gripping mystery thriller soared to an impressive nationwide average of 8.7. The show features a talented cast, including Byun Yo Han, Ko Jun, Go Bo Gyeol, and Kim Bo Ra in leading roles.

KBS 2TV’s long-running Beauty and Mr. Romantic, nearing its finale with just one episode remaining, once again topped the ratings, achieving an average domestic rating of 19.8 percent. Meanwhile, MBN’s Bad Memory Eraser concluded its run with a slight uptick in viewership, garnering an average nationwide rating of 0.5 percent for its series finale.