Netflix's Love Next Door ratings dip as Jung Hae In's drama enters 2nd half; Good Partner sweeps No. 1 before finale

As the curtain begins to fall on some beloved romances, the stage is ready for some thrilling new stories to begin. JTBC's Romance in the House is almost at its emotional end. At the same time, the legal drama The Good Partner is getting ready to wrap things up strong. Over on tvN, the romantic comedy Love Next Door has kicked off its second half with an average rating. And continuing its reign at the top, Beauty and Mr. Romantic remains a fan favourite. Love Next Door (Netflix/tvN)

Love Next Door witnesses ratings dip

After a strong premiere and steady performance over the past few weeks, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s series has encountered a sudden dip in ratings. Love Next Door entered the second half of its run with an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent. While the show managed to take first place in its time slot across all cable channels it saw a slight decrease compared to last week's recording which was a 6.4% rating.

Love Next Door regains Netflix status

While the show’s domestic rating experienced a slight dip, the K-drama on Netflix regained its number 3 position in the non-English TV show category after being surpassed by another Korean OTT series, The Frog, which has now slipped to number 6. The K-drama revolves around childhood rivals turned adult sweethearts who reconnect after experiencing the highs and lows of their careers and relationships, finding solace in each other.

Romance in the House to wrap up its airing

According to Nielsen Korea, with only one episode remaining before its finale, the JTBC series Romance in the House achieved a nationwide average rating of 3.2 percent. Starring Ji Jin Hee as Byun Moo Jin, the drama tells the story of a man who mysteriously disappeared after his wife, Geum Ae Yeon (Kim Ji Soo), divorced him around 11 years ago. Presumed dead, Byun Moo Jin unexpectedly returns to his wife and daughter’s life as their wealthy landlord.

Good Partner heads strong into the finale

SBS’ Good Partner is basking in the success of its run, with its latest episode not only topping its time slot across all channels but also becoming the most-watched miniseries of the Saturday lineup. It achieved an impressive average rating of 16.7 percent. The series features Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun in leading roles.

KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic kept being the top show on Saturday, with an average rating of 18.0 percent across the country.