Newjeans iPhone 16 ad goes viral; Apple Korea hints support with key detail amid BTS Jungkook's boost

NewJeans continues to defy the odds. Despite being caught in the crossfire between Hybe and Ador, the K-pop sensations have found a new surge of popularity with the launch of Apple's iPhone 16. The globally recognised girl group recently starred in an Apple ad for the iPhone 16 Pro, encouraging users to “capture your vibe.” Newjeans iPhone 16 ad (SK telecom)

Meanwhile, as Apple Korea prepares for pre-sales, netizens have taken notice of a subtle detail on the brand's homepage. Many believe that this detail is a show of support for NewJeans during their challenging times.

Netizens are loving NewJeans for Apple 16

NewJeans, the K-pop group made up of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, has hooked fans again with their newest ad. This time, they are in front and centre in an ad for SK Telecom, showcasing their undeniable style and charisma. Known for their fashion-forward image and tech-savvy appeal, NewJeans has been modelling for Apple for some time now. The iPhone 16 Pro ad is the latest instalment in their series of commercials for the tech giant, following previous promotions for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro.

The ad is shot in a studio, where the NewJeans crew gathers for a photo shoot. But then, we notice they're missing a fancy camera. The girls are saying it loud and clear: with the iPhone 16 Pro, they've got everything they need to capture their vibe.

“newjeans is Korea's face because how are you promoting apple and iphone 14/15/16 for three years in row,” a user commented on the video. “This shows their popularity which is definitely not clouded by controversy,” another chimed in. “Loved how Jungkook took stand for them, he took stand for the right,” a third commented.

Apple Korea hints support for NewJeans

NewJeans' recent activities have been marked by controversy, particularly as they continue to push for the return of former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. The ongoing feud between the label and its subsidiary has sparked public debate, and amidst the chaos, fans have noticed a peculiar detail in a recent Apple promotion.

During a display of the new AirPods on the homepage, the Bluetooth connection featured: "Hee Soo's AirPods." This name is synonymous with NewJeans' fandom, Bunnies, as it references the character Ban Hee Soo from the group's music video for Ditto. The character is widely recognised as a representation of Bunnies. Additionally, the AirPods Max were labelled ‘Natural’s AirPods Max’ in Korean, which many fans interpreted as a reference to NewJeans' song ‘Supernatural.’

BTS Jungkook throws support behind NewJeans

Despite the ongoing feud between HYBE Labels and BTS' mentor Bang Si Hyuk with Min Hee Jin, Jungkook recently made a public statement in support of the artists. On September 14, the Golden crooner took to his dog Bam's Instagram account to share two consecutive posts that appeared to back the members of NewJeans.

Although Jungkook didn't explicitly mention the group, his captions, "Artists are not guilty" and "Don't use them," were widely interpreted as a reference to the ongoing controversy. BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS's label, has since confirmed Jungkook's stance, stating that his posts were indeed intended to show support for his younger juniors.