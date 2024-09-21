BTS Jin ends on top again in his monthly Boy Group Member Brand rankings tug-of-war with Astro's Eunwoo. See Top 30

BTS' Jin has again bested Cha Eun Woo, continuing their alternative winning stances at the top of the monthly Boy Group member brand reputation rankings, announced by the Korean Business Research Institute. August celebrated the ASTRO member’s reign on the Top 30, while July was the BTS singer’s month. BTS' Jin and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo again wrestled for the top spot on boy group brand reputation rankings in September. (Instagram)

BTS members ranking in the Top 30

Topping the cumulative analysis of consumer participation, interaction, media activity and consumer engagement indexes from August 21 to September 21, the “Astronaut” crooner led the charge with a score of 2,949,770. The handsome charms of the “variety show genius” made waves with a score of 93.03% positive reactions.

The eldest member of the beloved septet recently made his Milan Fashion Week debut for Gucci. Sitting front row, Kim Seokjin stole the spotlight at the event while sharing the space with Hollywood stars Dakota Johnson and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The ‘World Wide Handsome’ heartthrob previously shared with his fans during a livestream that new music was coming. Jin confirmed that he’d already wrapped up recording for his next solo music. More details on that front are yet to follow.

All BTS members, except Suga, ranked in the Top 30 list. After Jin, Jimin came in third place with a score of 1,465,040. “Standing Next to You” hitmaker Jungkook ranked at #6, while his bandmates V, J-Hope and RM trailed behind at #13, #19 and #20, respectively.

Other boy group members leading the Top 5 ranks

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo followed his chart-topping rival at second place with a brand reputation index of 2,629,693. Other boy group members closing out the Top 5 ranks included Kang Daniel at #3 with a brand reputation index of 1,594,520. Lastly, SHINee’s Minho, whose JTBC K-drama Romance in the House concluded earlier this month, rounded out the leading five ranks with a score of 1,444,621.

Check out the Top 30 Boy Group members of September 2024

#1 BTS' Jin

#2 ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

#3 Kang Daniel (of Wanna One)

#4 BTS' Jimin

#5 SHINee's Minho

#6 BTS' Jungkook

#7 SHINee's Onew

#8 Super Junior's Kim Heechul

#9 RIIZE's Wonbin

#10 SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

#11 Super Junior's Kyuhyun

#12 SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan

#13 BTS' V

#14 EXO' Baekhyun

#15 ASTRO's Sanha

#16 Super Junior's Choi Siwon

#17 One Seong Wu (of Wanna One)

#18 Song Mino (of WINNER)

#19 BTS' J-Hope

#20 BTS' RM

#21 SHINee's Key

#22 ENHYPEN's Sunghoon

#23 Bae Jin Young (of Wanna One)

#24 HIGHLIGHT's Yoon Doojoon

#25 Kim Jae Hwan (of Wanna One)

#26 RIIZE's Sungchan

#27 Lee Seung Hoon (WINNER)

#28 RIIZe's Sohee

#29 Hwang Minhyun (of NU'EST and Wanna One)

#30 P.O (of Block B)