BTS' Jin stuns internet as he debuts at Milan Fashion Week; poses with Dakota Johnson, Kingsley Ben-Adir. Watch

BTS member Jin debuted at the Milan Fashion Week on Friday evening. Several pictures and videos of the singer at the event surfaced on social media platforms. For the event, Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, wore a blue and copper shirt and brown trousers. He also wore silver necklaces, a black belt and matching shoes. (Also Read | Jin leaves BTS ARMY smitten with new Vogue photoshoot: 'I want to write poetry about him. What a Godlike muse') Milan Fashion Week: Jin posed with Dakota Johnson, Jannik Sinner and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Jin stuns BTS ARMY at Milan event

After arriving at the event, Jin smiled and posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. A huge crowd screamed his name when he arrived at the venue. He also waved and smiled at the fans gathered outside the venue. According to several reports, fans caused a traffic jam in Milan, awaiting the BTS singer.

Jin poses with Dakota, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Kanawut

At the event, Jin was seen sitting next to Dakota Johnson. The duo also posed together for the camera. In the photo, Jin was seen with actor Kingsley Ben-Adir and tennis player Jannik Sinner. He also posed for the camera with Thai actor Gulf Kanawut. In a video, Kanawut told Jin, "Good to see you." He replied, "Thank you. Good to see you." The actor then leaned towards Jin and said, "I love you so much," and the BTS singer laughed and responded, "Thank you. Thank you."

Fans smitten by Jin's look at event

A Reddit user shared a post featuring Jin on the platform with the caption, "BTS' Jin at Milan Fashion Week as Gucci's global brand ambassador." Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "I thought he left the military months ago, but clearly he’s still serving." A person said, “This man has every right to claim that World Wide Handsome title.”

"I love that top so much, I would legit buy it if I could justify the cost (I cannot) and store it properly to keep it safe (I also cannot). It's stunning in construction and the use of materials," read a comment. Another Reddit user said, "He looks amazing, but I hope that shirt isn’t as itchy as it appears to be."

Jin did a photoshoot recently

Ahead of his fashion event debut, Jin did a photoshoot with Vogue Korea. Jin experimented with different looks. He wore numerous pieces of jewellery -- neckpieces and rings. The BTS member was seen wearing black, red, beige, white and rust-coloured outfits as he gave different poses for the camera.

About Jin

Jin was discharged from the military in June this year. He began his military service at a front-line South Korean military boot camp in late 2022. A day after being released from military duty, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul. He is part of BTS. His other group members — comprising RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – are currently serving their military duties.