Jin leaves BTS ARMY smitten with new Vogue photoshoot: 'I want to write poetry about him. What a Godlike muse'

BTS member Jin, after his discharge from the South Korean military, has been busy with several projects, including his variety show Run Jin. Now, Vogue Korea has shared a bunch of new pictures of the singer as he did a photoshoot with them. (Also Read | Jin reveals he's 'really nervous' as he travels to Milan for event; shares note on how he spent Chuseok with family) BTS' Jin did a photoshoot months after his military discharge.

Jin's Vogue photoshoot

In the pictures, Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, experimented with different looks. He wore numerous pieces of jewellery--neckpieces and rings. The BTS member was seen wearing black, red, beige, white and rust-coloured outfits as he gave different poses for the camera. The photoshoot took place inside a house and also outdoors amid the greenery.

BTS ARMY reacts to his photoshoot

When the pictures surfaced on social media platforms, BTS ARMY couldn't keep calm. A person shared a post about the photoshoot on Reddit. A fan said, "No thoughts, head empty, just Jin. Since he got discharged all Jin has done is serve more and even harder. Bless his stylists for these impeccable fits and styling. I have no notes." "Crying. This is the best photoshoot yet. Will he keep getting more handsome? Can I survive?" asked a person.

A comment read, "He looks so good... I don't understand how it's possible for someone to be that good-looking. His exposed forehead...My jaws dropped, he looks stunning in these photos. The styling is great (and Jin can pull off any style)." "I think one of his best photoshoots to date?! He looks amazing. THIS MAN IS NOT REAL," said a Reddit user. "He is elegant. He is understated. He is regal. He is soft. He is everything and more. I want to write poetry about him. What a godlike muse," commented a social media user.

Jin travelled to Milan recently

Vogue Korea's posts comes a day after Jin travelled to Milan for the Milan Fashion Week. He was clicked at the Incheon International Airport where he smiled, waved and greeted the crowd present there. He had also posted a picture of himself on Weverse. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Hello, this is Jin. It's been a while since I last greeted you."

About Jin

Jin was discharged from the military in June this year. He began his military service at a front-line South Korean military boot camp in late 2022.

A day after being released from military duty, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances and dance challenges. He is part of BTS. His other group members — comprising RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently serving their military duties.