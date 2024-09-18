Jin reveals he's 'really nervous' as he travels to Milan for event; shares note on how he spent Chuseok with family

BTS' eldest member Jin on Wednesday travelled to Milan for the Milan Fashion Week. Several videos and pictures of the BTS singer at the Incheon International Airport emerged on social media platforms. Before flying out of Seoul, Jin shared a mirror selfie and also penned a note. (Also Read | BTS' Jin, RM and Jungkook wish fans Happy Chuseok in heartwarming social posts; here's what they say) BTS' Jin travelled to Italy on Wednesday.

Jin shares selfie, posts note

Taking to Weverse, Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, posted a picture of himself as he stood in a room. For travelling day, he wore a white T-shirt under a black denim jacket and matching pants. Jinalso carried a bag. He flashed the peace sign as he clicked his picture. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Hello, this is Jin. It's been a while since I last greeted you."

"Are you all enjoying Chuseok!? I had a great time eating and seeing my family! I am now at the airport to catch a flight to Milan. I think this is my first time attending an event like this, so I'm really nervous (actually, I'm not nervous) Then I'll be back!" he added.

Jin waved, bowed at fans

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jin is seen at the Seoul airport. He waved and bowed at the crowd gathered there. The singer also smiled and laughed as the paparazzi spoke to him.

Reacting to the video, a fan writes, "What movie are we watching? Why am I crying at this clip?" A person said, "Seokjin, we missed you so much!!! That’s my Man, Kim Seokjin!" A tweet read, "Cute and adorable Kim Seok-jin." A Twitter user commented, "Seokjin respectfully bows at a 90-degree angle at Incheon airport before departing for Milan today. Why is he so perfect?!!!"

Jin had wished BTS ARMY on Chuseok

Earlier on Tuesday, in a video, Jin was seen wearing a traditional Hanbok. He said, “Are you enjoying your holiday? It feels like I was just discharged yesterday. Time sure flies.” While ending his message, he added, “I hope you have a joyful Hangawi filled with happiness and loved ones.”

Jin, who recently completed his military service, has been part of the variety show Run Jin. He was discharged from the military in June this year.