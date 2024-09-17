BTS' Jin, RM and Jungkook wish fans Happy Chuseok in heartwarming social posts; here's what they say

BTS members Jin, RM and Jungkook recently shared celebratory messages with their army of fans in honour of the Korean harvest festival, Chuseok. Chuseok is a significant national holiday in Korea and is a time for celebrating the harvest, expressing gratitude, and honouring ancestors. In an endearing video, Jin who had just recently completed his military service, appeared before fans in a traditional Hanbok. “Are you enjoying your holiday? It feels like I was just discharged yesterday. Time sure flies,” he said. He wrapped up his message with a heartfelt wish: “I hope you have a joyful Hangawi filled with happiness and loved ones,” encouraging fans to make the most of 2024 with family and friends. BTS Jin, RM & Jungkook wish fans Happy Chuseok in heartwarming social posts

RM, on the other hand, added a playful twist to his Chuseok greeting on Instagram. He posted a meme featuring a character asking, “Where did you suddenly appear from so rudely?” followed by a drawing of scissors — witty wordplay on the Korean word “han gawi”, which sounds like “Hangawi”, another term for Chuseok. RM’s lighthearted approach brought a humorous tone to the holiday.

RM, on the other hand, added a playful twist to his Chuseok greeting on Instagram

Jungkook also took to Weverse to share a heartfelt message with ARMY. Though brief, his words carried special meaning for fans. "I hope everyone is having a joyful Chuseok," the singer wrote, accompanied by a saluting emoji.

Jungkook also took to Weverse to share a heartfelt message with ARMY

Currently, six members of BTS — RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — are serving in the military, with Jin being the first to complete his duty. Despite their service commitments, the band's global fanbase ARMY remains as excited as ever, eagerly anticipating the group’s return in 2025 when all members have fulfilled their military obligations.