Jin plans to ‘kidnap’ fellow BTS member J-Hope after his military discharge. Here's why

BTS member Jin, who attended the Milan Fashion Week on Friday, hosted a live session on Weverse on Saturday morning before flying out to Seoul. The singer spoke about his variety show Run Jin, his experience at the fashion event's afterparty, why he plans to 'kidnap' BTS member J-Hope, and his upcoming projects. (Also Read | BTS' Jin stuns internet as he debuts at Milan Fashion Week; poses with Dakota Johnson, Kingsley Ben-Adir. Watch) BTS' Jin spoke about his group member J-Hope.

Jin plans to kidnap J-Hope

J-Hope will complete his military service next month. The eldest BTS member shared that he would want J-Hope to be part of Run Jin. He said, “Hobi will definitely appear on Run Seokjin! Because I will make him. He will appear at least once. I can kidnap J-Hope the moment he gets discharged and drag him to the filming site. Hope-ah, I don't know if you'll see this or not, but I started working at 12 o'clock after I got out.”

He continued, "And you too... I'm not forcing you, Hope-ah! And so, actually, your thoughts on this aren't important because kidnapping you is my decision. But you might see this, so I'm asking you... Is it okay to kidnap you?"

Jin added, "But Run Seokjin isn't work. Why? Because it's content we make ourselves, there's no appearance pay. So it's not really work. Actually, it's work! Doing lives like this doesn't make any money, but anyway, it's still work. Do you think you should work as soon as you get out or not? You should work, right? You might not want to work, but I want to kidnap you! I'm going to trust that you'll want to do it. But if Hope really does get mad that I kidnapped him, what will I do? I am a bit worried."

Jin talk about Milan event afterparty

He also talked about the after-party of the fashion event in Milan. Jin said, "I went to the after-party too. I was curious what it’s like. But who would I know there? So I drank champagne there while sitting on a couch.. and then with the company staff i was like wow.. this place is pretty...It’s because I can’t speak much English (this is why I should study), we left." Jin also added that he was "really touched and teared up" at the presence of BTS ARMY at the venue.

Jin opens up about his album

Talking about his upcoming album, Jin said, "What would all of you guys be curious about? My album work? It's been a while since I finished recording...The mix and masters for songs finished a few weeks ago, too... I would be thankful if you could please wait a little bit. I could play it now, but it would be nicer if you could wait until the album, right? Should I play it now? The company would get mad. But the songs are good, so I listen to it from time to time." In his live seesion, Jin also revealed filming a Netflix variety show, "I don’t know how well I did. I stayed there for about 10 days for filming."